Player ratings: Watford 0-0 Southampton

Watford drew 0-0 with Southampton in a final pre-season game for the Hornets.

In what was a quiet game, there were clear signs of progression from Rob Edwards’ side, with some tidy performances all over the pitch.

It was a game that marked the continued steady progression that this Watford team have made this summer under their new manager. With this being the first game in front of fans since last season's relegation, it was important for this progression to be clear in order to show the direction that the team are moving in.

New signings Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj came the closest for the Hornets, with their efforts being blocked as the ball went towards goal.

Joao Pedro, who will be a key player for Watford this season also went close with a free-kick which went straight down the throat of goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu.

Southampton rarely threatened. A couple of efforts from James Ward-Prowse and Stuart Armstrong never looked threatening to Daniel Bachmann, who had a quiet game in goal for the home side.

It was an encouraging display for Watford as they prepare for their season's curtain opener against Sheffield United next week.

Here's how the Watford players rated during the Southampton friendly:

Daniel Bachmann- 7

A relatively quiet afternoon for the Watford goalkeeper. There were a couple of crosses he was able to claim relatively simply and he was vocal throughout the game. It will be interesting to see if it is Bachmann or Maduka Okoye in goal next week for the game against Sheffield United.

Hassane Kamara-7

Kamara played on the right hand side of the defence today in a role which is unfamiliar to him. He held his own though and was able to bring the ball forward with confidence when he could. With Kiko Femenia departing Vicarage Road, there is a good chance Kamara will play on the right again next week.

Christian Kabasele-7

A good afternoon for the Belgian defender. There were a couple of shaky moments on the ball but he looked solid when defending. It is a big season ahead for Kabasele and this was certainly a good start.

Craig Cathcart- 7.5

A composed and faultless performance from Cathcart. As he enters his ninth season at Vicarage Road, his leadership and experience will be key if Watford are going to challenge for promotion this season. Like Kabasele, it was a good start for the Northern Irish international.

Francisco Sierralta- 8

Sierralta won Watford's player of the season during the 2020/2021 season. However in the Premier League, he appeared less frequently and was sent into the wilderness. He was superb against Southampton and won most of his headers, while showing a real physical presence at the back. He will be vital for Watford this season.

Ken Sema-7.5

Sema looked sharp on the left hand side of the defence and made a large impact on the game. As well as putting in some brilliant corners and progressing the ball forward, he performed his defensive duties incredibly well. A good showing from the Swede.

Edo Kayembe- 8

A really positive display from Kayembe. Calm, composed and adventurous on the ball. He looked like a completely different player to the Kayembe of last season and he looked much more comfortable in Rob Edwards' system.

Tom Dele-Bashiru- 7

It took some time for Dele-Bashiru to settle into the game but when he did, he was tidy on the ball and took up some good positions off it. Following his loan spell last season, it will be a good opportunity for him to kick on this campaign.

Emmanuel Dennis- 7

Despite the rumours that Dennis will be leaving Vicarage Road, Rob Edwards made the decision to select him. Having survived some aggressive tackles from Southampton defenders, Dennis always looked to be a threat and an outlet for Watford to play off. It will be almost like a new signing if Watford manage to keep hold of him.

Rey Manaj- 6

Manaj looked slightly off the pace and was taken off at half time. He missed a good opportunity having taken one touch too many and struggled to make an impact.

Joao Pedro-7.5

A good display from Pedro who was able to perform his usual tricks against The Saints. It would have been good if he could have broken into some more shooting positions but that will come with more time under Rob Edwards.

Substitutes:

Tom Cleverley: 7

Vakoun Bayo: 7.5

Yaser Asprilla: 7.5

William Troost-Ekong: 7

Dan Gosling: 7