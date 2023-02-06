Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday: FA Cup Preview, Fourth Round Replay, 2023

The Cod Army had a rather busy last few days of the January transfer window. Established EFL strikers Jayden Stockley and Jack Marriott joined the club for fees along with defender Corrie Ndaba, who joined the club on loan from Ipswich Town. Highly-rated Paddy Lane left for Portsmouth and Ged Garner left for Barrow.

Darren Moore however didn’t seem to see the need to strengthen his side with his Owls side unbeaten in 17 league matches. Aden Flint was his only incoming, replacing Mark McGuinness who returned to parent club Cardiff City. Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle meaning they went top of the table overtaking the Pilgrims in the process. Ironically, the last time the Owls lost in the league was in the reverse fixture at Home Park, with Plymouth winning 2-1. Is the FA Cup a welcome distraction or a hindrance for them though? The League One title is clearly their priority.

TEAM NEWS - FLEETWOOD TOWN

There are no new injury worries for the Cod Army, with defender Darnell Johnson their only long-term absentee. Josh Vela was sent off in their 3-2 defeat at home to Burton Albion on Saturday, and will likely miss this one with Lewis Warrington the most likely to deputise. Stockley and Marriott will likely lead the line again. They linked up well with Marriott providing the assist for Stockley’s debut goal. Promise Omochere came off the bench on Saturday and will be pushing to start. He put Town in front at Hillsborough before they were pegged back by a Josh Earl own goal late on.

TEAM NEWS - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Wednesday are likely to remain with Cameron Dawson in goal to deputise for David Stockdale. hey have kept 17 clean sheets this season from their 28 league games, with Dawson keeping six clean sheets out of the seven games he has featured in. Defender Akin Famewo will be pushing to play, with boss Darren Moore even admitting before the Plymouth game that he had recovered from injury, but didn’t feature at all in the 18-man squad. Barry Bannan played 86 minutes on Saturday after a recent injury and will still be available for this one if Moore feels it necessary to play who is arguably Wednesday’s star player. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru celebrated his birthday on Monday and will be pushing for a start, as will forwards Lee Gregory and Mallik Wilks.

LIKELY LINE UPS

Fleetwood Town: Lynch; Rooney, Nsiala, Ndaba, Andrew; Warringon, Wiredu, Macadam; Stockley, Marriott, Omochere.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Palmer, Flint, Iorfa; Paterson, Vaulks, Byers, Bannan, Johnson; Gregory, Windass.

KEY PLAYERS - FLEETWOOD TOWN

JAYDEN STOCKLEY

Stockley has a lot to prove after having a dismal season in front of goal this season. He only scored two goals for Charlton in 24 league appearances before his move to Fleetwood. He made the perfect start on Saturday against Burton with a goal, but he and Jack Marriott would have been brought in to steer the ship and to stop it drifting towards the relegation zone. Town are just two points away from the bottom four and Stockley's performances could prove pivotal and could decide the league Fleetwood are playing in next season.

KEY PLAYERS - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

JOSH WINDASS

Most notably a wide midfielder, 29-year old Windass is in the form of his life and arguably the first player on Darren Moore's team sheet. He has three goals in three games in the FA Cup this season, including the brace which sunk Premier League Newcastle in the previous round. He has a goal against Southampton in the EFL Cup to go with the seven goals and five assists he has this season. What is more impressive is his versatility, switching between midfield roles, as well as having a go up front. He often keeps the likes of Mallik Wilks and Lee Gregory out of the side.

MATCH DETAILS

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Highbury Stadium, home to Fleetwood Town FC. The game will go to extra time and possibly penalties if the game is drawn after 90 minutes. The match referee will be Bond.... Darren Bond.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday February 7.

How can I watch?

The match is available to stream on each club's iFollow platform, depending on broadcasting restrictions this will be priced at £10. Both teams will be offering audio of the game which will be available for £2.50.