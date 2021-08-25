Huddersfield Town 1-2 Everton: Huddersfield player ratings in a spirited performance

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Tom Davies of Everton on the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Huddersfield Town and Everton at John Smiths Stadium on August 24 2021 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town faced defeat at the John Smith Stadium in West Yorkshire on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup. Alex Iwobi scoring for Everton from close range after being threaded through by Tom Davies from just outside the box, the ex Arsenal player finishing off convincingly low into the back of the net.

The Terriers did pull one back just before half time, Sorba Thomas with a crunching delivery in from the corner kick, met by the thumping head of Tom Lees to level a thrilling first half, the defender leaping high beating Asmir Begovic all ends up.

The second half allowed the game to open up, Duane Holmes with an early chance on the turn forcing a save from Begovic as the Terriers picked up the second half as they started the first. Huddersfield's Matty Pearson headed in moments later but the linesman's flag was up to rule it out, Fraizer Campbell adjudged to be offside after a great delivery from the corner kick through Danel Sinani's left foot.

Moise Kean was sent off in controversial fashion in the 59th minute, a straight red card for the forward after raising his hands right in front of the referees eyeline. The Toffees would take the plaudits sinking the Terriers late only with a goal through Andros Townsend, a low ball across the face of goal by Andre Gomez doing the damage.

The Terriers made it to Round Two of this years Carabao Cup, although last season they were knocked off their pirch at the first hurdle.

Defence

Lee Nicholls 7/10 - Making some comfortable saves early on the current number one keeper proved to Carlos Corberan why he should currently start over Ryan Schofield. Having made an impact early on in the season he kept his hands safe once again dealing with Everton's diagonal balls, although he had no chance in saving the two goals the Terriers did concede. Behind Naby Sarr who has been a star performer of recent, the keeper was helped with calmness in front of him via the backline, the likes of Matty Pearson helping him pick out his fellow teammates at ease with his aerial threat.

Matty Pearson 8/10 - On top his game from set piece situations the new defender proved to be a handful for the Toffees. He did head in a goal just after half time but this was disallowed with Fraizer Campbell offside. Pearson has breathed fresh air into the ranks really proving to be a good signing for the Terriers considering their defensive issues last season. Playing in a 3-5-2 formation at the back allowed him to express himself when making the necessary runs forward.

Tom Lees 6.5/10 - Having scored the goal that gave hope to the Town fans from the corner kick, Lees had a reserved game at the back coming up trumps after Sorba Thomas delivered in his fantastic delivery. The defender was able to leap as high as ever beating Asmir Begovic all ends up. At the back he remained a focal point defensively but wasn't able to make an impact on the attacking front.

Naby Sarr 8/10 - Sarr has consistently become the Terriers best player by a long stretch defensively a rock from set piece situations, getting his head on the end of the ball. Not shy in the physical aspect of the game he was inaugural to the good work that came from the right. Allowing Harry Toffolo to use his pace he sniffed the danger when called upon although Andros Townsend did cause him several problems through various mistakes made by Scott High.

Midfield

Sorba Thomas 8.5/10 - The Man of the Match on the evening, Thomas was very good always looking to find gaps using his sheer pace, driving at the heart of the Everton defence. Always important on the wing he linked up with Scott High several times and proved once again how much he has improved his game in recent times. A thorne in the Terriers side he was by far the best player on the pitch sucking in fouls by the opposition and taking important set pieces with Tom Lees on the end of his magic right foot.

Scott High 7/10 - Although High made several mistakes allowing Moise Kean and Andros Townsend through, he remained unpunished as Town had to absorb some pressure on the back foot. An edgy performance early on but he grew into the game with some neat passes in the centre of the park and across the right hand side.

Alex Vallejo 6/10 - Holding out the midfield, Vallejo was very quiet although he did try to move the ball around as quickly as possible. The 29 year old Spanian is ageing but his fitness levels were tested to the maximum against Premier League opposition Everton as he was always looking to break up play and find the killer pass to put Fraizer Campbell through. An experienced player in a Terriers shirt his maturity and decision making is always highlighted as his strength receiving the ball in tight areas looking to put his fellow teammates through on goal.

Duane Holmes 7.15/10 - Holmes had the moment of the game with his adventurous turn from the right hand side as he forced a splendid save from Asmir Begovic as Town picked up the second half as they started the first. Having pace in his legs and fitness levels high, Holmes enjoyed racing through different lines trying to make a chance for his team. Always something in his locker he is special player whom has more to give in a Terriers shirt in the prospective future.

Harry Toffolo 6.5/10 - Creating a last minute goal with his preferred left foot at Bramall Lane, Toffolo was looking to make a similar chance to get one over a Premier League outfit but wasn't quite as successful as he would have hoped to be. On the left he tried to work his wizardry but struggled to get past Andros Townsend and co on that side of the pitch. With better days ahead he will continue to make a mark in Huddersfield colours.

Embed from Getty Images

Attack

Danel Sinani 8/10 - Sinani a fans favourite for many he was lively looking to cut in using his left foot curling the ball towards goal to test out Asmir Begovic. Having not been given a starting place for a while this was his opportunity to shine as he did give his 100% on the football pitch alongside veteran Fraizer Campbell. He had the best chance of the game hitting the ball straight to the keeper with the rebound smashed over. But he persevered continuing to express himself until he was substituted.

Fraizer Campbell 7/10 - Fraizer has played in the Premier League but didn't have the best of games against a team he would have loved to prove himself against. The forward couldn't keep the ball and often when the ball was hooped forward he couldn't control the ball to make an impact. Balls over the top were either too heavy or lacked that final finishing touch for Campbell to pounce.

Substitutes

Lewis O'Brien 6/10 - Put on to enforce proceedings with 20 minutes to go he found himself defending rather than attacking to try and scrape the win. He went under the radar towards the end as Everton closed out the game with moments just before full time whereby his play was seemingly desperate but understandable as the Terriers sought the equaliser to take the contest to extra time.

Josh Koroma 6.5/10 - A star player at Bramall Lane, Koroma received a great reception after coming on into the contest to try and grab a goal deep in the second half. A talent for sure the forward tried to continue his good form from the start of the season into the cup contest in front of fans. A hardworking athlete he has worked wonders under head coach Carlos Corberan making a great impact so far and improving his game on the training field. Everton were ruthless in the end which meant Koroma ran out of time to make an impact as Town stayed in the game right until the 79th minute.

Ollie Turton 5.5/10 - Not able to make an impact late on this was a game to forget for the player as he didn't collect many passes or get touches on the ball especially in the opposition half as an equaliser was being pursued by the Terriers. He will look to play better against Reading on the weekend.