Cody Gakpo: 'We are ready for Real Madrid'

Cody Gakpo insists that Liverpool are ready to face Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 after successive victories against Everton and Newcastle.

The Dutchman scored in both of those wins, and revealed that the results have given the Reds confidence ahead of the clash with the 14-time champions.

"We as a team, we are ready. We want to win, we want to go through to the next round. The confidence is coming back, we are really confident now," he told reporters.

"We will keep working hard, keep winning games. There is a lot at stake, we want to prove that we are a good team. We have to try to win it at home and away."

On his struggles

The 23-year-old has had a tough time adapting to his new role at his new club, however, he admitted that he is finding his feet after getting his first goals.

"You have to adapt to new environment, new league, new country. It is a lot to adapt to. My teammates are amazing, from day one, they tried to help me settle as quick as possible.

Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring his first Liverpool goal against Everton (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

It's a great feeling to score your first goal knowing it was a really important game for us, the Merseyside derby. To follow it up against Newcastle was important for the team to show that we are climbing back from a difficult period.

I played two years on the left but at the World Cup I played down the centre and already tried to adapt to that. When I came here, I spoke to the coach and he said I could play left or centre, so I try to adapt as quickly as possible."

The importance of intensity

Gakpo's form has been vital in the Reds getting their top four charge back on track but he credits the squad for sticking together through the rough patch for the change in momentum.

"The games we won, we played a better game than the games before. The results were an outcome of maybe more intensity. We need to keep that intensity to keep winning games.

It is difficult to put a finger on what has changed. The group is really good and we have come together and tried to stay together in a difficult moment, that is a strength of this team.

When it is difficult, then the real team shows up, We really stick together. It was difficult to try to stay positive and keep helping each other, it has helped us go onto better things. We have a big opportunity to show that we are back on track."

Making his impact on Europe

It will be just the Dutch international's second game in Europe's premier competition, and he admitted that he is excited to show off his talent on one of the biggest stages.

Cody Gakpo in Champions League action against Rangers in the play-offs (Photo: Geert van Erven/BSR Agency/GETTY Images)

"This is one of the biggest competitions in the world, it is a dream for every player to play in this competition. To have that opportunity is a great one, but we have to focus on the game and not think about that.

I'm looking forward to it, I have to prove I can perform at that level and I am eager to do so."