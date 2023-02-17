Klopp: 'Top four is still possible'

Jurgen Klopp insists that his Liverpool side can still secure a place in the top four.

The Reds are currently nine points adrift of the Champions League qualification places, with opponents Newcastle United occupying the final spot.

Speaking about their chances of bridging that gap, the German replied: "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, would be cool, but it is a long way."

Asked whether his side can go a long winning run to cement top four place, he replied that they could.

"It was incredibly difficult last year, it is always incredibily difficult. We won some of them late, we weren't always brilliant, we forced luck here and there and had other games where we were really flying."

"You need to be stable to go though this, that is the difference in this moment, from the games we won against Aston Villa after the World Cup to this game against Everton.

This was us. The intensity was there, the goals were counter-attacks, but when you are as dominant as we are, with all the bad things we did this season, we still have the second most shots-on-target I think, the second highest possession, all these kind of things.

The intensity I loved the most, of the game, and not how much we were running, but how intense we were, in this moment, because that creates the rhythm.

We have games now every three days, but we work now long enough on endurance, so we should be ready, we hopefully can make changes, people coming back and stay fit hopefully."

Champions League final report

The Reds reached the final of Europe's premier club competition last season but the event was marred by thousands of fans being robbed by locals, refused entry to the stadium with valid tickets, tear gassed and forced into crushes at the Stade de France.

Klopp was asked about the prospect of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin resigning after the release of the independent report into last May's chaos.

UEFA President Aleksandar Ceferin with Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Oliver Khan (Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GETTY Images)

The report vindicated Liverpool fans, and laid blame solely on organisational failures by UEFA and the French authorities for the scenes in Paris.

"Wow. No, I am not sure who made the decision to be honest but I am the boss of people as well and a lot of things I am not 100% in the subject so I get information from different people and then you make a decision.

The better the information you get are, the better the decision you make are.

So I don't think Mr Ceferin maybe made the decision, but somebody put all the papers together, what is the best place, I can't see him flying to Paris, Rome or Berlin. Other people who bring that together.

Maybe one of them should have a think. Paris was the worst possible available, in the short-term, not a stadium that is used every two weeks, like a lot of big stadiums in Europe are.

You could have gone to Wembley, you could have gone to Berlin, but in the end this specific place could have been organised much better as well than it was.

Some people who worked there should have done better, they were not used to this big crowds, you cannot work with volunteers for the first time when so many people arrive."

The Impact of the World Cup

The mid-season World Cup has been cited as a ready for the Reds' under-performance and Klopp labelled it as 'massively influencial'.

Virgil Van Dijk battles with Julian Alvarez in The Netherlands quarter-final clash with Argentina (Photo: NurPhoto/GETTY Images)

"There were no obvious signs but we all know the performance that you put on the pitch, is related to different factors of physical and mental state."

It was always clear that it would be massively influencial, but some deal better with it, some trained more, some played less, all these kind of things.

The only thing for all of them, especially for the guys who were long there, it was really long since the start of the season and for us, the end of the season was the latest possible, then go again.

This is a long long year, with for some players, a two and a half week break, since July 2021, so that is really long, so of course they had doubts.

We cannot prepare for things we never experienced before, I just hope it will never happen again, World Cup in the middle of the season, it is not to blame for our situation but for the general situation of footballers.

We cannot bring in more games, football players are massively influenced by the intensity of the schedule, that is clear."