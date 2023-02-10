John Barnes: 'Criticism of Jurgen Klopp is harsh'

Liverpool legend John Barnes insists that the criticism levelled at Jurgen Klopp is harsh.

The Reds sit in 10th place in the Premier League and have not won a match in the competition since before the new year.

Qualification for the Champions League looks like a mammoth task for a side that have been devoid of confidence, cohesion, and most importantly form, so far this season.

Some fans and pundits have even called for the German to be relieved of his duties, with the club currently 11 points behind Newcastle United, who occupy fourth place.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has a lot of credit in the bank at Anfield after winning every major honour available to him since walking into the dugout in 2015.

Injuries to blame for poor form

Former England international, Barnes, believes that injuries are the main reason for the Reds' lack of form so far this season, rather than the manager.

"I don’t know why Jurgen Klopp has been criticised more instead of anybody else. If we look at the injuries we have had, I think it’s a bit harsh to criticise Klopp,” he told BonusCodeBets.

Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Wolves (Photo: Marc Atkins/GETTY Images)

The 59-year-old added that his former club "has been very unfortunate with all the injuries, especially in the midfield."

Naby Keita has missed 21 matches in all competitions so far this season, whilst Curtis Jones has been ruled out for 18, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has not featured in 15 games.

Thiago Alcantara has missed seven games and is an injury doubt for the Merseyside Derby on Monday with a hip issue.

Arthur Melo, who was brought in on deadline day in the summer transfer window has featured just once, in the 4-1 loss to Napoli, before requiring surgery on a thigh issue which he is expected to return from in the next few weeks.

The engine room has not been the only issue for Klopp's side however, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz have all been out for considerable amounts of time.

Ibrahima Konate has only featured 10 times in all competitions so far this season, and Virgil van Dijk is currently out injured after going off at half-time in the 3-1 loss to Brentford.

"So it has been bad luck and Liverpool has been in a bad period but Klopp knows what he is doing and everything is behind him,"

"He is the manager and he has had a lot of success previously so he will be a target for criticism. But the reality is that everyone (at Liverpool) has to take a part of the blame.”

On a squad rebuild

The 79-cap England star understands that Klopp and the club are due criticism for the lack of a midfield rebuild.

"Liverpool needed a change because we had a lot of players between 29 and 31 years old. Maybe Liverpool could have kept them for another year but the problem had to be addressed," he said.

"It should be done sooner or later and it’s best to go into a transition period after a successful period so you know that you have the support from the fans. In that way you will have the credit from the fans because of the previous success.”

“If we had kept them for another year the problems would have shown in the season after that. Liverpool needed to bring young players for the future.”

Liverpool did this to an extent, letting Sadio Mane leave and signing Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo but questions remain over a lack of midfield additions.

Merseyside Derby 'will be closer than ever'

The Merseyside Derby returns on Monday, and with the Reds' poor form and Everton's victory over Arsenal last weekend, Barnes thinks it could be a very close encounter.

“Well it’s much more even than it has been in previous years,” he said.

Everton players celebrate with goalscorer James Tarkowski during the win over Arsenal (Photo: Clive Brunskill/GETTY Images)

“Everton had a great result against Arsenal and we aren’t playing particularly well at this moment in time. So it’s going to be a much more even derby than it has been in previous years. I’m looking forward to it.”

He claims that his former club always has the upper hand in the meeting and that Klopp will be able to fire-up his players for the clash.

“Of course, Jurgen Klopp will make the players know the importance of the derby. I’m not saying that Liverpool are struggling but even when things aren’t going their way they have the upper hand.”

However, he also recognises that the Blues will be confident of getting a result at Anfield.

“Everton, with the Arsenal result and Sean Dyche coming in, they’ll be looking forward to it."

On Everton and Dyche

The ex-Red was very complimentary about the new Toffees manager, praising his experience and intensity.

“He brings experience. He brings passion and a determination in the way that Everton like to play and the fans like to play and he can get the players on the front foot.”

Barnes warned that the former Burnley man will have to ensure that his squad play with their heads rather than their hearts if they are to avoid relegation from the top-flight.

"Everton players have to play with their heads as much as their hearts. Everton players have been playing in a very aggressive style – reflection of the fans, let’s steam forward, let’s get at them, let’s get stuck in – when you also have to play with your heads.”

“I’m sure Dyche will take that to the players as well.”

“He brings organisation and a sense of togetherness. But, it’s one game and I’m sure Frank Lampard would have been exactly the same but it didn’t work out for him.”

He gave the new Blues manager his best wishes, but with one significant caveat.

“I wish Dyche well, apart from obviously, the derby match.”