Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

Newcastle United host a rejuvenated Liverpool side this weekend in what is set to be a crucial tie for both side's top four hopes.

The Magpies are flying high in fourth position, with Eddie Howe's side tipped for Europe come the end of the season. They currently sit fourth, having picked up 41 points from 22 games played.

Their opponents are placed ninth, having played one less game. The Reds have nine points less than Newcastle, but if they are victorious this weekend and claim all three points from their game in hand, will be only three points below United.

The two sides' form this season contrast each other greatly. Newcastle started the season in fine form, providing them with the foundations for a successful campaign in which they target a place in Europe next season. However, the stripes' form has faltered recently, with them drawing their last three Premier League games, dropping six points against teams they were on paper expected to beat, such as Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

It has been the polar opposite for Liverpool, who after an inconsistent and disappointing start to the season look to have found their feet in the division and are now basking in a rich vein of form.

The addition of Stefan Bajčetić has consolidated Liverpool's midfield and his impressive performances since arriving on Merseyside have gained plaudits from the Anfield faithful.

Virgil Van Dijk's return to fitness will also be greeted with cheers across the red half of the city, as concerns have arose over his replacement's displays in the starting eleven throughout the season.

The reverse fixture was won by Liverpool in dramatic fashion as they came from behind to snatch all three points out of the grasp of Newcastle.

Alexander Isak proved what he was capable of by breaking the deadlock deep into the first-half, but it was not to be for the visitors, as Roberto Firmino fired home on the hour mark and Fabio Carvalho sent Anfield into pandemonium after netting the winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

However, since then Newcastle have not been on the losing side in the Premier League. They are seventeen games unbeaten and have reached the final of the Carabao Cup, where Wembley and Manchester United await the now richest club in the world.

Team News

Newcastle United:

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will miss the tie as is serving the final game of a three match suspension handed to the Brazilian after he was shown a red card in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Emil Krafth (anterior cruciate ligament) has been ruled out and will most likely not play again this season.

Matt Targett continues his rehabilitation but no return date has been given, with Dan Burn set to start at left-back.

Javier Manquillo (knee) is out for a fortnight and will not face his old club.

Joe Willock has been given the weekend off to focus on returning to action for the cup final next week.

Fellow Englishman, Callum Wilson could make his return from injury after missing the Magpies tie with his former club Bournemouth.

Liverpool:

Virgil Van Dijk is expected to start after being named on the bench for the Merseyside derby on Monday.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are doubts as Klopp stated the duo "need time" to get back to being fully fit.

Luis Diaz (knee) will not return until March, with Thiago (hip) fearing the same fate as the Colombian.

Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) is edging closer to a return but the German manager confirmed he would be ready nearer the end of February.

Arthur (thigh) is also expected to miss the tie, with a similar timeframe set for his recovery.

Likely Line-ups

Newcastle United: Pope, Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Isak.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Bajčetic, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Key Players

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United):

Miguel Almiron has been a man on a mission this season and his proved his sky-high potential to his doubters.

The Paraguayan has lit up the Premier League this season, and has inspired United to a successful Carabao Cup campaign with his goals and assists from out wide.

A skilful and technically gifted winger, Almiron loves to cut in from the left flank and shoot. He has reached double figures in the goals category this season already, and has been a revelation on Tyneside since finding his shooting boots.

The 29-year-old was awarded the Player of the Month accolade for October this season and will be hopeful of building upon his success this Saturday against Liverpool.

Miguel Almiron against Bournemouth (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Darwin Núñez (Liverpool):

Dubbed 'Captain Chaos' by Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher, Darwin Núñez has had an explosive start to life in the Premier League.

The Uruguayan boasts incredible acceleration and immaculate positioning, making him a constant threat to any defence.

He has scored ten goals across all competitions so far, and has linked up well with other forwards across the frontline such as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old troubled the Everton defence at the start of the week and played a pivotal role in ensuring the Toffees' new manager bounce did not result in them taking any points across Stanley Park and back to Goodison.

Núñez has thrived under pressure this season, scoring a trio of goals in the Champions League and getting off the mark against Manchester City in the Community Shield at the commencement of the 2022/23 campaign.

The forward seems to have really found his feet in a red shirt, after an inconsistent start to life in England raised questions over his finishing and temper.

He seems to have calmed down after facing the consequences of headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen earlier in the season, and has now proven his pricetag.

He will have goals on his mind as we approach the weekend, with his pace and attacking threat definitely making him one to watch.

Darwin Nunez in action (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Premier League clash will be hosted by Newcastle United, at St James' Park on Saturday 18th February 2023.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The tie will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, which is accessible in the UK and internationally. Coverage will begin at 16:30.

Live commentary is available on both the Newcastle United and Liverpool official apps.

Both clubs will also be providing live updates on their social media pages.