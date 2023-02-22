South Korea 1-2 Italy: Le Azzurre secure third place after a lively fixture

Italy finished on a high in the Arnold Clark Cup after coming from behind after Arriana Caruso opened the scoring early. Ji So-Yun equalised with a well-placed finish, but Martina Rosucci stole the show with a 90+5th minute winner to take all three points.

Italy played very high and transitioned well, which would have given Korea good opportunities to counter in the first half.

However, the Taegeuk Ladies gave the ball away cheaply and were unable to maintain possession. It was evident that the previous Asian Cup finalists were in their pre-season, as their fitness levels dipped after Italy scored.

The second half was where the tables turned, as the half-time team talk must have given South Korea some motivation to take the game to Italy. Their relentless pressing and continuous efforts prompted a response from Ji So-Yun, but her cool finish was muted by Rosucci's last-minute tap-in.

Story of the Match

Italy dominated the first few minutes of the game and took the lead early after a headed goal by Caruso.

Annamaria Serterini made three Korean players commit to her threatening run on the left-hand side and floated in a threatening cross which deflected off the Korean defence. The ball quickly landed in the path of Caruso, who made light work of the header and slotted into the bottom right corner.

Arriana Caruso's header gave Italy the lead. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

South Korea allowed Italy space to carry the ball well, which let the Le Azzurre continue to look bright. Valentina Giacinti attempted a through ball into a dangerous area in the box, but Serturini was caught offside in the 10th minute.

Itay continued to dominate, with right-back Valentina Bergamaschi unleashing an outside-of-the-boot shot which tested the Korean keeper. The deflection allowed Sofia Cantore to take a shot on goal, but she could not hit the target.

Lee Geum-Min inspired a Korean attack with a through ball, aiming for Son Hwa-Yeon. Her run was too early and was caught offside and was their first attacking threat in the 38th minute.

Both teams made changes at the break, with right-winger Shim Seo-Yeon replacing Shang for Korea and the Italian left-back Benedetta Orsi featuring for Martina Lenzini.

Choe Yu-Ri gained the first yellow card of the match in the 47th minute, after a bad foul and came close to another card again, after a cynical challenge on Orsi.

Italy looked to extend their lead after Cantore let the ball run through her legs to leave a shot for Caruso. Her attempt was averted from goal by the Korean captain Kim, who headed the ball away with an off-the-line save.

A double substitution for Le Azzurre introduced two Juventus players for two Roma players. Barbara Bonansea replaced Serturini and Martina Rosucci replaced Giada Greggi in the 66th minute.

South Korea turned the tables and a lovely finish from Ji equalised against the odds, as Italy paid the price for not putting away their chances.

The Italian defence poorly gave the ball away and gave Son Hwa-Yeon the opportunity to close down Maria Filangeri, who panicked on the ball.

Choe Yu-Ri twisted in order to set the ball back for stalwart Ji So-Yun, who finished expertly into the bottom right corner, way past Rachele Baldi’s reach.

Ji So-Yun's shot was out of reach for Rachele Baldi. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Another well-worked chance and the potential winner was kept out by Italy, as Choo Hyo-Joo’s shot out on the far post was kept off the line by Rosucci. A scramble in the box resulted from the corner conceded by Italy and it was harder for Korea to miss than to score.

Korea looked to be in a perfect position to score in the final minutes after Rosucci almost went from hero to zero - her mis-hit pass allowed Ji to feed in Son, but she took too much time on the ball and wasted another chance for Korea.

With the last chance of the game, Italy took home three points. Rosucci capitalised on Bonansea's cross and tapped home unmarked, in the 95th minute. Her celebration was emphatic, but Italy were lucky to win after they allowed Korea back into the game in the second half.

Player of the Match - Arriana Caruso

Caruso linked up well with Serturini, who continued to stir trouble down Korea Republic’s left flank in the first half.

Her headed goal in the first half was the difference for Italy to take the lead and hold control over the game and she provided her country with more attempts on goal, which they could not capitalise on.