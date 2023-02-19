England v Italy : Arnold Clark Cup Preview, 2023

England face Italy in the next stage of their Arnold Clark Cup adventure at Coventry's The Coventry Building Society Arena later on today, as the Lionesses look to build on a convincing 4-0 win over South Korea.

Georgia Stanway put England in front with a first half penalty, before Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Lauren James capped off a brilliant display by Sarina Wiegman's side.

Italy go into the game after heartbreak against Belgium when they conceded a 90th minute winner to lose the game 2-1. Milena Bertolini will be hoping for a response from her side against the Lionesses.

Team News

England

Wiegman may look to make changes to give other players a chance to impress, with many players potentially being rested.

Kiera Walsh was left out the squad altogether on Thursday but could be in contention today, in a fairly injury free squad for Wiegman to choose from.

Italy

Similarly to England, it is a chance for Bertolini to try out a few different players in what will be a good test for the Italians.

There are no major injury concerns for Italy, in what is a big squad to choose from and rotate later on today.

Predicted Lineups

England

Roebuck, Greenwood, Wubben-Moy, Bright, Bronze, Toone, Williamson, Nobbs, Hemp, Daly, James (4-3-3)

Italy

Schroffenegger, Boattin, Lenzini, Linari, Orsi, Greggi, Rosucci, Caruso, Catena, Piemonte, Cantore. (4-3-3)

Key Players

England - Lauren James

After scoring England's fourth goal against South Korea last time out, Chelsea forward Lauren James has been highly talked about in the media in the last few days.

James has been in good form for Chelsea this season, scoring in her last two games whilst also playing a key role in their success in Europe.

She could be in contention for another start against Italy after he good performance in the Lionesses' last game on Thursday.

Italy - Katia Schroffenegger

If Italy are to pick up a positive result against England today, a lot of that will be down to the performance of their goalkeeper.

That could well be Fiorentina goalkeeper Schroffenegger, who started against Belgium last time out for Bertolini's side.

Having been Italy's number two in the past on many occasions, the goalkeeper will be looking to cement her place between the sticks as Italy's main shot stopper, with a good performance against England potentially helping that.

Match details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is being played at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What time is kick-off ?

The game kicks-off at 15:15 GMT today as part of a double header, with Belgium taking on South Korea later on in the afternoon.

How can I watch ?

The game will be available to watch on ITV and STV to UK viewers.