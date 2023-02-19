Sarina Weigman hails 'courage' of much-changed Lioness squad after victory against Italy

Sarina Weigman could only speak positively after two Rachel Daly goals put England within one victory of securing their second successive Arnold Clark Cup.

The victory - which didn't come easy after Le Azzure found an equaliser against the run of play on the hour-mark - extends England's unbeaten run to 28 games.

Although another three points on the board was the story that made the headlines - in her press conference, the Dutch head coach spoke of her happiness that she had a squad of such depth.

"They’re doing well, l and how we started today was pretty impressive," Wiegman said of the lineup that brought nine changes from the one that started against Korea Republic in the competition curtain-raiser.

It showed that England's confidence filters through the squad, and competition for places in the starting lineup have become more insistent in the latest step in the evolution of Wiegman's Lioness pride.

"You come here and all these fans are waiting for us excited and then we come into the stadium with about 30,000 people but we just started to play which is what we want to do."

"Of course, it is really normal to have anxiety but they started the game and played the game with lots of courage and just played football. I’m impressed and happy for them and happy for the team."

The England boss added: "I think the players are competing with each other because of course everybody wants to go to the world cup and every moment they get to show themselves they want to do that but we’re also really playing as a team."

Lessons were learnt

Although 67% possession and 14 shots to Italy's four portrayed an air of dominance in Coventry, the result, which England had to fight for, provided The Lionesses with lessons ahead of the World Cup.

Wiegman felt that playing against a defiant Milena Bertolini side that sat deep and stopped England from playing their usual free-flowing style was a "good Lesson."

After England took the lead through Daly in the first-half, in the 60th minute, Sofia Cantore restored parity for the visitors, forcing the hosts to battle back against an Italian side that hadn't earned a result in their previous four fixtures.

"They equalised when we had controlled the game but in that moment lost a little bit of control. To learn was really good, but, of course, you don't want to concede and that's part of the game."

The goal didn't come without it's protests as those close to the play, except the officials, felt Italy's intial cross was over the line before the goal itself was only given because goal line technology wasn't active at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

In her response to the situation, Wiegman upheld her never-say-die mentality to fight on and overcome any obstacle in her path. The boss is not one to dwell on mishappenings but better yet a beacon of resilience.

"I haven't seen the footage back but that's not really important. The decision had been made so we had to move on and score a second goal.

"Maybe the goal was out of bounds but we don't have VAR so you have to keep going."

Rachel Daly position change pays off

The goalscorer, utilized as a left-back for the 2022 European Championships, has been a regular starter under Wiegman, but she has rarely operated in the attacking role she takes up at club level.

However, her outstanding form for Villa this season, where she has scored 10 goals in 13 Women's Super League matches, has made it hard for the England boss to ignore.

She ultimately made the difference with her two strikes, but should have had more, missing several headers in both halves, having caused problems for the Italian defence with her high pressing.

Speaking after the win against Italy, Daly reiterated that she would play in any position for the Lionesses, but admitted playing as a forward came more naturally.

"My celebration was a bit mad," she told Sky Sports. "I don't really know what came over me and I've been getting some stick off the girls. But it was obviously nice to get on the scoresheet as a forward, but ultimately it's about the team and the win.

"I'm pretty straight, but it is the truth, I am happy with whatever role I am put in (by the manager) and I'll do my best, wherever that may be.

"Playing in the nine position is what I do, week in, week out, so it comes a bit more naturally. But whatever role I'm put in I'll do it to the best of my ability."