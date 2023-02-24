Jurgen Klopp: 'We have to do something in the summer'

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are planning to strengthen in the summer transfer window but insisted all focus is on the race for Champions League football.

"We know we have to improve and we will. We cannot do that now, that is clear, but we have to do something in the summer. For now we have to go through this.

"The Champions League, we have said it 500 million times, is incredibly important for the club if we qualify for it. This year it will be a later decision, definitely, if we can do it, but we need points. The only way to get there is to win more points than our opponents."

The German called on his side to forget about the devastating defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg, and to focus on finding their ruthless streak again to put together a top four push.

"Nobody gives you confidence, you have to let it happen. There are loads of reasons why the boys should be. If you can cut out some things then you have the right to focus on the good things and go from there.

"We need to find some consistency in the way we play. It cannot be about emotions. We have to start believing in ourselves again and bring our quality on the pitch. We have to be an incredible, uncomfortable opponent for Crystal Palace.

"Not all of them are kids anymore. They know how to deal with it. It's not their first setback. In a tricky Premier League season, we have to turn around and get around the corner.

"We have to chase everybody. Everybody needs to feel and smell our breath. It is really important to get that edge back. When you win you want to build on that result, when you lose, you need to get rid of it."

On transfer strategy

Although he admits the club needs to sign new players once the season ends, Klopp was adamant that the club will not deviate from their model in the market, despite competitors having a financial advantage.

"The way this club is led, not splashing money, our transfers always have to be on point. That makes it tricky. I knew that.

Jurgen Klopp signing his new contract at Liverpool (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)



"It is one of the reasons why I signed a new contract. Last season was not one for big change, we played until the last moment. If you want a big change, at this club, you cannot make loads of changes and realise no-one wants to leave, that is why it was not possible to start it early.

"We have to make our own plans and we do but it is based on the way this club is led and that is different to other clubs. So we will see if it works out or if we have to adapt."

Saturday's game and fitness issues

The Reds manager was full of praise for the upcoming opponents and also offered an update on his players that have recently returned to the matchday squad.

"We should not consider the points in our pockets now. It will be a tough game. A talented, well set-up team. Technique, speed, experience, I respect a lot of what they are doing.

"I heard that we have a good record at Selhurst Park but it is always tough, I only remember super difficult games. It is a great place, they have some interesting young players.

"I don't know a lot of teams who would have used our mistakes in the way Real Madrid did. Vini Jr or Karim Benzema. Now we play Palace."

Klopp confirmed that Ibrahima Konate is nearing a return and that Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk are not yet fully-fit.

"Ibou is near. Two sessions after a long injury. We can see when the boys come on they are not at their best at the moment. Not sure if all the boys can play again after Madrid, some knocks."