Ibrahima Konate sidelined for two to three weeks with hamstring injury

Liverpool's injury list has worsened in the closing stages of this winter's transfer window as Ibrahima Konate is set to face a spell on the sidelines, with a hamstring injury picked up against Brighton last weekend.

The Reds were dealt another hammer blow as they crashed out of the FA Cup, the trophy they currently hold, following a late Kaoru Mitoma strike at the Amex Stadium.

The Frenchman, 23, complained about discomfort following the FA Cup exit on the south coast. A scan has since confirmed the severity of the injury.

The central defender is set to miss ‘at least a fortnight’ with the issue. Konate is expected to miss Premier League meetings with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton. He is also doubtful for the trip to Newcastle United and the first-leg of their round of sixteen tie with Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield.

The French International joins the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz who are also currently ruled out through injury, and who are all crucial assets to Jurgen Klopp’s side. Loanee Arthur Melo also remains out.

Van Dijk, Firmino, Jota and Melo are expected to return to the fold in the coming weeks but Diaz won’t be back until March.

(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Konate has made just ten appearances in all competitions this season for the club after already enduring injury setbacks prior to the World Cup, a tournament in which he impressed.

Despite a lack of game time so far this season, Konate has been one of Liverpool’s shining lights as he continues to impress at the centre of defence, particularly since being a part of a French squad that reached the World Cup Final in December.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

With his defensive options thinning even more, Klopp is set to start Joel Matip and Joe Gomez at the centre of his defence against Wolves this weekend. Centre-backs whom are prone to injuries too.

After bowing out of the FA Cup, the Liverpool manager confirmed that “nothing will happen in this transfer window” but Konate’s injury may affect deadline day departures.

Nat Philips, who has attracted interest from Galatasaray, is expected to stay on Merseyside to provide cover until the end of the campaign.

(Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Rhys Williams was recalled to Anfield following a loan spell at Blackpool to cover for Phillips’ possible departure whilst Billy Koumetio, another academy youngster, has returned back to Liverpool following a stint at Austria Vienna.

Following last year’s rollercoaster of a season, with The Reds being two games away from an infamous quadruple, this season is beginning to mirror the 2020/21 season..

A season that saw Van Dijk rupture his ACL, and an array of injuries resulting in Klopp’s men fielding 18 different centre-back pairings across the course of the season.

Alongside the absences, on-field performances were far from typical standards, similarly to the present. But two years ago Klopp found a way to the top four, the foundation of The Reds’ journey to Paris last May. The Anfield faithful will be hoping for a repeat this season.

Klopp believes his side is strong enough for a top four finish this year, but a return to consistent winning ways is needed imminently, given sides around them either strengthening or impressing with their performances.

After being knocked out of both domestic competitions, it’s only the Champions League and the remaining top-flight games in the calendar for Liverpool. A schedule that differs significantly to last year’s were they seemed capable of winning everything they were involved in.

Cup eliminations may prove to be a blessing in disguise as Klopp attempts to secure Champions League football once more, and if anyone has proven they can go on a winning streak, it’s certainly the Anfield side.