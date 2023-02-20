“Over two legs I fancy Liverpool” – John Barnes on Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes his former club have what it takes to overcome holders Real Madrid in their upcoming Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, the 59-year-old assessed both sides’ attributes, while he also discussed the strength of the Reds’ squad, other possible CL contenders and why Darwin Núñez has impressed him since his summer arrival from Benfica.

Jürgen Klopp’s team head into Tuesday’s home first leg with renewed vigour, having secured successive 2-0 Premier League wins over Everton at Anfield last Monday and at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Merseysiders – who have endured a largely challenging season so far – had earned only one point from their previous four league outings.

However, thanks to those two victories, they’ve now risen to eighth in the table and narrowed the gap between themselves and the top four to seven points.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who beat the Reds 1-0 in last season’s final and host the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday 15th March, also head into the match in good form.

Currently second in La Liga, Los Blancos won the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco earlier this month and have registered a 4-0 home success over Elche and a 2-0 victory at Osasuna since returning to league action.

They do, though, travel to Merseyside without midfield regulars Toni Kroos and Aurélien Tchouaméni, as well as left-back Ferland Mendy.

“Attacking with speed and strength” could be key for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and David Alaba of Real Madrid during the Champions League final on 28th May 2022 at the Stade de France, Paris, France (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)

Barnes, who scored 108 goals in 407 appearances for the Reds between 1987 and 1997, explained how he feels Klopp’s charges could get the better of the Spanish champions.

“After the win against Everton and Newcastle, Liverpool will have a lot of confidence,” said the former winger.

“Real Madrid are a very good side and they have a lot of experience. They’re second in the league with a very good manager.

“Over two legs I fancy Liverpool. I would be less confident if it was a one off game.

“As you saw in the Champions League final, Liverpool should have won but anything can happen because Madrid know how to get the job done.

“If we play with the aggression we show on the counter attack. Attacking with speed and strength it will shock Madrid because they’re not used to that. They don’t come up against that in Spain.”

Real Madrid “will always cause problems”

Vinícius Júnior and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their 5-3 final victory over Al-Hilal Saudi on 11th February 2023 in Rabat, Morocco (Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

The former England international also highlighted the immense threat that the 14-time European Cup winners pose, though.

They dramatically overcame Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City en route to last term’s final – and their fifth Champions League triumph since 2014 – while their squad combines seasoned winners like Karim Benzema and Luka Modrić with youthful talent such as Eduardo Camavinga and Vinícius Júnior.

“Real Madrid are a funny team because regardless of how well they’re doing in the league or how well they’re playing, they’re capable of getting a result,” said Barnes.

“When you’ve got the likes of Benzema and Vinícius Júnior, if they can defend well they will always cause problems.”

Liverpool’s current squad is “stronger” than when they won 2019 Champions League

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the Champions League trophy after their 2-0 final victory over Tottenham Hotspur on 1st June 2019 at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

The 1988 PFA Players’ Player of the Year then discussed how it feels like there are several sides who are capable of going on to win the Champions League in this year’s Istanbul final on 10th June.

Alongside that, he stated that he believes the Reds’ current squad is better than when the club lifted the iconic trophy in Madrid in 2019.

“There are so many teams that can win the Champions League. You’ve got Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City so whilst our squad is strong enough to win it there are so many good sides in the competition,” said Barnes.

“The squad we have now is stronger than the squad we had when we got to the final and lost. It’s stronger than when we won the Champions League.

“Luck plays a big part in winning cup competitions.

“I’m more pleased with Liverpool now than I was three or four weeks ago.”

“Núñez has been Liverpool’s best attacker”

Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring Liverpool's first goal in their 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on 18th February 2023 at St. James' Park, Newcastle (Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

On the subject of who could play a decisive attacking role for Klopp’s team, Barnes understandably name-checked Mohamed Salah. He also offered considerable praise to Uruguayan forward Núñez, though.

“Mohamed Salah is obviously the first name that springs to mind but I also think Núñez has been Liverpool’s best attacker,” said Barnes.

“As much as he hasn’t scored as he would like he’s dangerous, he works hard for the team and he’s just been our most dangerous player.”

The 23-year-old scored his first Premier League goal since November in Saturday’s win at Newcastle before he went off with a shoulder injury in the second half, cuing concerns that he could miss out on Tuesday.

Klopp stated in Monday lunchtime’s pre-match press conference, though, that “there is a chance” that the No.27 will be available and the forward’s presence in the team’s open training session on Monday afternoon offered further encouragement.