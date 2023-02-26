Four things we learnt from Crystal Palace's draw with Liverpool

Liverpool's encounter with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park was far from a Premier League classic. Despite Liverpool making four changes and turning to experience, including a midfield overhaul with James Milner and Naby Keita joining Jordan Henderson, the visitors struggled to create many chances.

The game's quality dropped as the night descended and the temperature fell. Crystal Palace were reluctant to press, sitting off in a mid-block, while Liverpool made few inroads during a tepid opening.

Although Liverpool saw more of the ball, they were perfunctory in front of goal. Even when Palace applied pressure, Liverpool looked nervous at the back. Klopp replaced Keita at halftime, but the match remained a war of attrition in the second half, leaving fans wanting more.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the Saturday late kick-off:

Olise the bright spark

The 0-0 draw between Crystal Palace and Liverpool was a closely contested game, with both teams fighting hard for the win. While there were many notable performances on the night, one player who stood out was Michael Olise.

The young winger was a bright spark throughout the game, causing problems for Liverpool's back line and making an impact on the game.

Olise's performance was particularly impressive given the quality of the opposition he was facing. Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world, with a defence that is notoriously difficult to break down. However, Olise was unfazed by this challenge, using his speed, dribbling skills and clever movement to create opportunities for himself and his teammates.

One of the most impressive aspects of Olise's performance was his ability to make things happen even when he was under pressure. He was constantly harried by Liverpool's defenders, but he remained calm and composed on the ball, using his quick feet and awareness to evade challenges and keep possession.

Overall, Olise's performance in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool was a bright spot for Crystal Palace. He was effective on the wing, causing problems for Liverpool's defenders all night.

With performances like this, it is clear that Olise has a bright future ahead of him in the game, and he will undoubtedly continue to impress fans and pundits alike in the years to come.

Zaha is crucial for Palace success

The goalless draw between Liverpool and Crystal Palace highlighted the importance of Wilfred Zaha for the success of the Palace team. Zaha, who is known for his pace, skill, and creativity, is often the bright spark that can ignite Palace's attacking play.

However, he was absent from the match due to injury, meaning Palace struggled to create clear-cut chances against a solid Liverpool defence.

Zaha's absence was especially felt, because he is the final product that emerging talents like Olise and Eberechi Eze would look to create for. Zaha's ability to take on defenders and create space for his teammates is a crucial aspect of Palace's attacking play, and without him, they lacked the cutting edge to trouble Liverpool's backline.

While Palace have other talented attacking players, Zaha's ability to provide the final product is essential for the team's success and his absence was sorely felt in this match.

Ageing Liverpool side showing signs of slowing

Liverpool's performance highlighted the team's struggles and exposed the signs of an ageing side that may be slowing down. The Merseyside club has been one of the most dominant forces in English football over the past few seasons, but their performances this season have been inconsistent, and the game against Palace was no exception.

Despite having the majority of the possession and creating several chances, Liverpool were unable to convert any of them into goals, which was reflective of their recent struggles in front of goal.

In the past, the Reds have been heavily reliant on their attacking trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino, but the current attacking unit's form has been inconsistent this season, and their performances have lacked the spark and energy that characterised their play in previous seasons.

The match against Palace also highlighted Liverpool's struggles in midfield, with the team lacking the creativity and dynamism needed to break down stubborn opposition defences. The likes of Henderson and Milner, who have been instrumental in Liverpool's recent success, looked off the pace and struggled to impose themselves on the game.

Finally, the game also exposed Liverpool's defensive frailties, with the team lacking the solidity and discipline that has been the hallmark of their success in recent years. While the absence of key players like van Dijk and Gomez can partially explain this, Liverpool's ageing backline was also exposed by the pace and movement of Palace's attack.

Darwin Nunez is more important than we think

This game saw the Reds struggling to break down their opponents' defence, which highlights the importance of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's attacking lineup.

The Uruguayan striker, who joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer transfer window, has yet to make a significant impact for the Reds, but his potential was on full display in this game.

Despite Liverpool's domination in possession and chances created, they failed to convert their opportunities into goals. Nunez, with his physicality and ability to hold up the ball, could have been the key to unlocking Palace's stubborn defence. His pace and movement would have given Liverpool an added dimension in the final third, which they were clearly lacking in this game.

Nunez's skill set is particularly valuable given the injury struggles of Liverpool's other key attacking players. Nunez's arrival has brought some much-needed depth to Liverpool's frontline and his performances will only become more important as the season progresses.

The Uruguayan's physicality, pace, and ability to hold up the ball could have been the difference-maker in breaking down Palace's back line. With Liverpool's injury struggles in attack, Nunez's potential impact on the team cannot be understated, and fans will be eagerly awaiting his continued development and his return.