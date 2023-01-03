Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Spurs will look to bounce back after an uninspiring defeat at home to Aston Villa on New Year's Day.

Antonio Conte stressed the importance of investment as he named no attackers on the Tottenham bench in the defeat against The Villains.

Chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of our club” rang around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Lilywhites trailed 2-0 to Aston Villa.

Two wins in seven Premier League games does not paint a pretty picture for Conte’s side, who require additions to the squad desperately.

As for the Eagles, first half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze made sure three points were secured at the Vitality Stadium last time out.

It was a win that moved Crystal Palace to only two points off rivals Brighton as they chase their first top half finish in eight years.

Team News

Crystal Palace

The hosts will be given a defensive boost ahead of Wednesday’s game as they welcome back James Tomkins who returns from suspension.

Left back Tyrick Mitchell is still sidelined following his red card in the Boxing Day defeat to Fulham.

Nathan Ferguson (muscle), James McArthur (hip) and Sam Johnstone (knock) will all be unavailable for selection ahead of the derby.

Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski was absent for Spurs’ defeat to Aston Villa after picking up an ankle injury in training and it is still unclear whether he will be available for the trip to Crystal Palace.

Speaking about the Swede's injury, Conte said: “Kulusevski is not a serious injury but you know we need to monitor it day by day and tomorrow and then we take the best decision.”

Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out ahead of the game, with the midfielder's return expected to be in the North London derby.

Richarlison (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (suspended) will both not feature against Crystal Palace.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Zaha, Ayew, Olise.

Tottenham

Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sessesgnon, Son, Perisic, Kane.

Key Players

Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze

The 24 year old is a key player in Patrick Vieira’s system and has become a fan favourite amongst a lot of Palace fans.

He has three goals and three assists so far this season and is only one goal away from matching his best scoring season in the Premier League.

Eberechi Eze, who had been previously linked to a move to Tottenham whilst at QPR, scored in the Eagles victory against Bournemouth last time out with a first timed strike from outside the box .

Tottenham’s defensive troubles will play into the creative midfielders hands as he will be allowed some freedom in front of Spurs’ back three.

Seven goals conceded in three Premier League games for the Lilywhites will be something Patrick Viera’s side could take advantage of with their array of talent in attack.

Tottenham - Ivan Perisic

The Croatian played the most minutes of any player at the World Cup in Qatar but still made himself available for Antonio Conte when domestic football returned.

With Spurs’ sparse options upfront, Ivan Perisic could find himself in a more advanced position as he looks for his first Tottenham goal since joining in the summer.

The versatile Croatian has stood out as one of the better performers in a poor Tottenham team, with his workrate unmatched.

Stats Zone

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have conceded first in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Wilfred Zaha has only scored one goal in 16 appearances against Tottenham.

Last season, both matches between the two sides featured a red card.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Premier League meeting will be hosted by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 4th January, 2023.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday.

How can I watch?

The evening game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event.