Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Mudryk shines as Chelsea take a point at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Mykhailo Mudryk of Chelsea shoots during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on January 21, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool failed to progress on their 1-0 victory against Wolves as they were held to a 0-0 draw against fellow top four chasers Chelsea. Truth be told, Klopp's men should have done much better and looked flat in periods, especially the first half.

After a disappointing first half from The Reds, they had a much better second half, dominating the ball and consistently pinning the opposition back. However it still wasn't enough.

Neither side's substitution's had a real impact either, excluding one which was Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukrainian international had spectators of their feet from the minute he was brought on in the 55th.

A disappointing performance from both sides will definitely be looked at as both sides fight for a Champions League spot and today's six pointer looked like the perfect opportunity to gain an advantage.

Story of the match

Jurgen Klopp made four changes from his side's 1-0 victory over Wolves on Tuesday night, which saw pranks, power cuts, but most importantly a place In the FA Cup fourth round for Liverpool.

Alisson Becker returned back between the sticks as usual after being rested in midweek for Irishman Kelleher. Andrew Robertson came in for Konstantinos Tsimikas, who returned back to the bench and James Milner solidified his place for today on Tuesday as Trent Alexander-Arnold stayed on the bench, alongside Darwin Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp decided to stick with a midfield three of Naby Keïta, Stefan Bajčetić, and Thiago Alcântara after their dominant performances at The Molineux Stadium. As expected, Tuesday's goalscorer Harvey Elliot secured his place in today's side as he proved his critics wrong. However Fabio Carvalho saw himself demoted for Mo Salah.

Graham Potter made just a single change to last week's starting 11 against Crystal Palace. Marc Cucurella replaced teenager, Carney Chukwuemeka.

New signing, Mykhailo Mudryk, who signed for Chelsea this week on an eight year contract, started his first Premier League game in the dug out.

The visitors were quick out of the blocks and a corner ball by Conor Gallagher found Thiago Silva who slammed the ball against the base of the left-hand post. Kai Havertz was there for the re bound and he made no mistake as he slotted into the bottom right corner.

However, referee , Micheal Oliver, whistled for offside and The Reds got away with one.

Seconds later, Cody Gakpo was teed up by Salah on the edge of the area but his subsequent effort flew over Kepa's crossbar and the wait for his first Liverpool goal was extended.

Despite this positive response from the home side, they still looked uneasy and the home fans knew this as the stadium slowly became quieter.

On the half hour mark, Ziyech curled a dangerous ball towards the far post. Badiashile met it, six yards out, but his downwards header is parried on the line by Alisson and another big chance for the away team is missed.

The home supporters seemed increasingly frustrated as The Reds created significantly little in the opening half an hour.

Kepa was eventually challenged. A well worked chance from Jurgen Klopp's men ended with Thiago on the edge of the box. Thiago smelt blood and fizzed a powerful shot goalwards but the ball was deflected, extracting the little sting the shot had and making it comfortable for Kepa as he smothered.

Out of no where, the hosts almost took the lead minutes before the break, with their best chance of the first half. Robertson drove down the middle with some help from Bajcetic and Keita and sent the ball wide right for Salah, who looked to return it back to the left hand side. Badiashile deflects the ball back to Kepa with Robertson preparing to shoot​

The Reds started the second half in much better fashion, they penned the visitors back into their own half and were on the front foot. Maybe a stern talking too from Jurgen Klopp?

A stroke of luck in the 46th minute also gave Liverpool the lead with a sensational effort. Konate hustled and bustled down the right side and his attempted cross from the half way somehow turned into a shot and with Kepa off his line, it nearly glided into the top left corner.

The Red men were enjoying the majority of possession whilst playing with more direction and intent.

Just before the hour mark, new prize, Mudryk came on to make his Chelsea and Premier League debut.

Gakpo dribbled towards the visitors box and a stumbling Thiago Silva blocked his effort with the hand he placed to break his fall. Anfield erupted with penalty shouts but Oliver is confident with his decision and a corner is all they receive.

Chelsea fans will be impressed with their new star man Mudryk. He is a total menace. The Ukrainian took once touch to knock it past James Milner, and another to breeze past Gomez but his attempt fired into the side netting. That would have been some introduction!

However, Liverpool also had a trick up their sleeves called Darwin Nunez. In the 76th minute, a long ball forward fell into the path of the Uruguayan, who brought it down well. Thiago Silva nudged him as far left as he could but he couldn't stop the shot. Nunez fired but from the tight angle that Silva created, Kepa saved with ease.

Pushing for a winner, the travelling side made a double change. Aubameyang and Chukwuemeka were brought on for Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. None of their substitutions could have a real impact though as the game ultimately fizzled out for a goalless draw.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter will be frustrated at the two points lost for both of them however there is no denying that it was the fair result.

The second leg of the league game is currently postponed with no date. With the current circumstances, the next fixture could prove to be more influential to their seasons than this one.

Player of the match - Mykhailo Mudryk

Despite only being on the pitch for 35 minutes, Mudryk changed the dynamic of the game when he emerged.

He was a key figure in Chelsea's attacking threat late on, being at the receiving end of chances as well as helping to play-make.

He almost snatched three points late on and should have finished the chance Hakim Ziyech gifted him, who was arguably the second best player on the pitch today.





