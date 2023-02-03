Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

After a midweek 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United sealed a place in the final for a meeting with Newcastle. The mood around Old Trafford is one of genuine excitement to what Erik ten Hag is building since being appointed.

United have not lifted a trophy since Jose Mourinho led them to Europa League glory in 2017 and Ten Hag will be desperate to get his hands on some silverware in his maiden season.

His new philosophy took time to be implemented, but United now look like a real threat. Narrowly losing against league leaders Arsenal shows not just how far they have come since being well beaten by Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season, but also shows that the club has finally turned a corner after the last few years of inconsistency.

They will head into this fixture expecting to take all three points and make it four wins in a row, but will be wary of the visitors' quality.

Crystal Palace will be hoping that similar quality will be on show, as at the time when they earned a well-deserved point, the last time the sides met. They had Michael Olise to thank on that occasion - his goal-of-the-season contender sent Selhurst Park into a raucous frenzy, thanks to a strike that Palace fans will be talking about for years to come.

The Eagles currently sit 12th and will be looking to head back to South London having caused an upset, by picking up a spoil of the points. They will know that they have to be at their best to get anything out of the game.

Team News

Manchester United

With the transfer window slamming shut on Tuesday, Austrian international midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was signed on loan from Bayern Munich to help cover for injured teammate Christian Eriksen.

Sabitzer is unlikely to play as his work visa is still being finalised, so Saturday’s game could come too soon for United’s new number 15 to make his debut.

A player who is pushing to get minutes is Antony Martial. Having been injured in the last four games, Martial played 28 minutes and got on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win against Forrest. This will be a massive plus for Ten Hag and he will be hoping for his striker to play a part in this game.

With Diego Dalot fighting his way back to fitness and in training once again, United will hope to have him in the matchday squad.

That will not be the case for Scott McTominay, who still faces time on the sidelines. The rest of the squad came through Wednesday night's clashes unscathed and there should be a strong team to face Palace.

Crystal Palace

Wilfred Zaha, who has featured in every single Crystal Palace game this season, is the most noticeable and severe absence. He limped off in the 0-0 draw against Newcastle and scans revealed a hamstring tear, which leaves him looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Palace were also busy during the transfer window. They brought in Albert Sami Lokonga on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season and Naouirou Ahamada on a three-and-a-half-year loan from Stuttgart. Both of these young exciting players will add some energy to Palace's midfield and could be in contention to make their debuts on Saturday.

Joachim Andersen's presence could be a big boost to Patrick Viera’s backline, after he has missed the last two games with a calf problem. The centre-back may have to settle for a place on the bench, as he is unlikely to be fit enough to make the starting XI.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Crystal Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew

Key Players

Manchester United - Marcus Rashford

Key to the success of the Red Devils this season has been the goal-scoring exploits of Marcus Rashford.

He has been in explosive form, finding the back of the net 18 times in all competitions. United fans will be so glad to see him find his way back to such great form which saw him become a fan favourite so early on in his career.

His direct approach to getting beyond defenders makes him one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League and Palace will know they have will have to defend resolutely to null the threat he brings.

Crystal Palace - Michael Olise

Michael Olise's inch-perfect free kick was the talk of SE19, as well as his muted celebration following it.

He has quickly shone on the biggest stage and after becoming Patrick Vieira's first signing, he seems to have found his home in South London. His six goal involvements this season (two goals, four assists) have been a bright spark in Palace's season.

Vieira's philosophy of keeping the ball and playing out from the back has excited the Selhurt Park faithful and with talents like Olise at the club, they will be dreaming of a top-half finish.

His trickiness with the ball at his feet and excellent technical ability will be a real danger to the United backline. Olise will have to be at his best, if Palace are to get anything out of the game.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Old Trafford - The home of Manchester United.

What time is kick-off?

The fixture is set to commence at 3pm GMT.

Where can I watch the match?

This game is not available to viewers in the United Kingdom.