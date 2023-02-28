Tranmere Rovers 1-0 Crawley Town: Turnbull strike wins it for the hosts

On a bleak Tuesday night under the lights at Prenton Park, Jordan Turnbull netted a killer blow 20 minutes from time to help Tranmere Rovers see off a spirited Crawley Town side.

The seasoned defender finished like a veteran striker, as he was laid off in the area and managed to calmly stab home to send the Rovers faithful into ecstasy as they claimed back-to-back wins.

Story of the match

In a faltering first half display by Tranmere, they were the side who looked most likely to net in a bright opening 10 minutes, including a disallowed strike.

A cross hauled into the area by Josh Dacres-Cogley found the run of Turnbull in an unnatural position, his side-footed volley flew into the top corner as he thought he had given Rovers the lead, but the linesman raised his flag to cut short the premature celebrations.

Crawley refused to relinquish and they began to inject urgency into their game as they looked a potent threat going forward.

Veteran Football League striker Dom Telford was left unmarked in the area as a short corner was drilled into the path of him, but a first timed effort drifted far over the bar.

Their closest effort on goal came as Ashley Nadesan was slipped through on goal, with only Joe Murphy to beat. Nadesan opened his body up but couldn’t convert his strike as Murphy claimed a strong hand to it.

Jack Powell was next to have a bite at the cherry, as a ball dropped to him on line with the penalty area, but he was unable to keep his effort down as it looped over the bar.

Tranmere offered a little bit of impetus as the half came to a close, with a half chance from Logan Chalmers un-phasing Corey Addai before the break.

Half-time: Tranmere Rovers 0-0 Crawley Town

Crawley came flying out the blocks in the second period, as an authoritative free-kick swung across goal from the left required Joe Murphy to tip over.

Apart from a Logan Chalmers header which flew wide, Crawley continued to harass Joe Murphy’s abode in search of a priceless goal.

Tom Fellows’ snap-shot drifted far wide before heart in mouth defending meant Rovers were under great pressure to clear, a weak shot was diverted forward but only into the grateful hands of Murphy.

Tranmere hit their opponents on a devastating break and managed to make it count as they took the lead.

Josh Hawkes drove into the box, leaving the Crawley back-line static, he then laid it off to the advancing Jordan Turnbull who managed to stroke home into the back of the net.

Crawley re-instated their attacking prowess and threatened Murphy even more. Tom Fellows was sent through on goal and attempted to lift the Tranmere goalkeeper, who made himself big to thwart any danger away.

Goal scorer Turnbull almost became villain as his reckless challenge left Dom Telford on the canvas and awarded the visitors a penalty. The creator, Telford, stepped up but blazed over the bar, as he was unable to take advantage of the lottery from the spot.

Rovers looked to extend their lead and nearly did so in the form of an in-swinging ball from the left, in which Turnbull rose highest to meet the cross but he could only cannon his header off the bar.

Tranmere saw the game out for a win, as they picked up a huge three points.

Full-time: Tranmere Rovers 1-0 Crawley Town

Player of the match

Joe Murphy (Tranmere Rovers)

Since stepping in as Tranmere number one a few weeks back, Joe Murphy has proved to be instrumental in between the sticks.

Tonight, he was forced into some goal-mouth action and was able to deny everything that came his way, excelling at making his body big, getting a strong hand to the ball and rushing out of his goal when needed.

With a tense run of games coming up, it will be crucial for him to continue his fine form as we reach the business end of the season.