Tranmere Rovers vs Crawley Town: League Two Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

Tranmere Rovers welcome Crawley Town to Prenton Park, with the hosts coming into this one on the back of a surprise victory and the visitors an all too familiar taste of defeat.

Tranmere have been largely inconsistent of late after slipping to two consecutive defeats before pulling off arguably the result of the weekend, defeating second placed Stevenage 1-0 away from home.

Josh Hawkes’ late penalty earned a crucial three points for Tranmere, so they will be wanting to carry on their good fortunes with a big three points on Tuesday evening.

From poor ownership to slipping deep into relegation trouble, it’s been a turbulent few months for Crawley Town.

Manager Scott Lindsey hasn’t had the desired impact since being appointed, with his side 23rd in League Two, albeit with four games in hand.

Last time out, the Red Devil’s fell to a devastating 5-2 defeat to Carlisle United, so Tuesday evening gives Lindsey a chance to re-galvanise his side ahead of an important game.

Team news

Tranmere Rovers

Brad Walker is an injury concern after coming off against Doncaster Rovers, so will remain a doubt for Saturday as he missed the games against Bradford City, Mansfield Town and Stevenage.

Kieron Morris was forced off against Bradford, so his return to the Rovers line-up may be a little longer than Walkers.

Crawley Town

After picking up an injury against Stockport County a few weeks ago, Teddy Jenks isn’t expected to feature in time for Tuesday’s game.

After getting 40 minutes on Saturday, Ludwig Francillette was hauled off and replaced by Aramide Oteh, whether it means Francillette is out injured or it was a tactical move remains to be seen.

Likely lineups

Tranmere Rovers

Murphy; Dacres-Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; Turner-Cooke, O’Connor, Hendry, Hawkes; Lewis, Saunders.

Crawley Town

Schofield; Gordon, Conroy, Lynch, Fellows; Tsaroulla, Roles, Powell; Oteh; Telford, Nadesan.

Key players

Josh Hawkes could prove pivotal down the wing if Tranmere are looking to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Hawkes has netted seven times in 31 outings for Rovers, three of which have came since the turn of the year.

A replica of his recent form and Crawley will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

Dom Telford (Crawley Town)

A Football League veteran, Telford has always shown goal-scoring prowess at this level, and he’s proved to be Crawley’s biggest threat in front of goal this season.

On the back of 25 goals last season for Newport County, Telford joined Town in the summer of 2022 and has notched up seven goals in 27 appearances, including a consolation in Crawley’s recent match.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Prenton Park, Birkenhead.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, February 28.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game via either club website, paying as little as £1.