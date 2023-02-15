Tranmere Rovers vs Mansfield Town: League Two Preview, Gameweek 32, 2023

Prenton Park will play host to two sides in a contrasting run of form, as Tranmere Rovers need to ignite a promotion push when they host Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

One of the most inconsistent sides in the division to date are Tranmere, who after beating an automatic promotion contending side, Salford City, were beaten 2-0 by Bradford City on Tuesday, with old habits coming back to haunt them.

Nottinghamshire-based Mansfield Town travel to the Wirral peninsula on a satisfactory run of form and are part of a chasing pack pushing for a place in the automatic promotion places in League Two, with the Stags three points behind.

They chalked up one of the results of the season on Tuesday evening, where they travelled to Cumbria to face Carlisle United, a side a handful of points above them and won 4-0 at Brunton Park.

A win at Prenton Park would be massive for them to push on further and to keep their momentum going into the business end of the season.

Team news

Tranmere

Brad Walker is an injury concern after coming off against Doncaster Rovers, so will remain a doubt for Saturday.

Another injury concern is Jordan Turnbull after a reported strain, so a spell on the sidelines could be imminent.

Mansfield

George Maris may be a doubt ahead of Saturday’s fixture due to a problem with his achilles.

Skipper Ollie Clarke was withdrawn at half-time at Brunton Park and Elliott Hewitt, Kieran Wallace and Stephen Quinn will all be assessed ahead of the game.

Louis Reed, Rhys Oates, Callum Johnson and Stephen McLaughlin all miss out through injuries.

Likely lineups

Tranmere

Hewelt; Dacres-Cogley, Davies, Jameson, Bristow; Chalmers, Hendry, O’Connor, Hawkes; Hemmings, Saunders.

Mansfield

Pym; Harbottle, Kilgour, Perch; Bowery, Quinn, Wallace, Boateng, Hewitt; Akins, Kellor-Dunn.

Key players

Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers)

A prime example of a player's development at a club is Josh Dacres-Cogley, who’s been instrumental for Tranmere since his arrival from Birmingham City.



Since dropping down from the Championship, the right-back has been excellent.



A prime example of what he can do was shown in the home game against league leaders Leyton Orient. After creating the winning goal, Dacres-Cogley left fans waxing lyrical about his ability.



Manager Micky Mellon heaped praise on the young defender; he believes he is a valuable asset to the side.



“Fantastic”, he said about Dacres-Cogley.

“He's been excellent, he certainly has the quality and potential to move up the league.”

Danny Johnson (Mansfield Town)

With Tranmere’s defence being shaky as of late, they will have a tough job on their hands with the former Rovers striker, Danny Johnson.



Johnson is the fourth top scorer in League Two, netting 12 times in 23 games and has helped Walsall, when on loan at the Saddlers, to progress to the FA Cup fourth round, netting the first in their 2-1 win over Stockport County.

He has scored against Tranmere this season, netting the opener for Walsall in their 1-1 draw at Prenton Park a few weeks back, a feat he will want to replicate on Saturday.