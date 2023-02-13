Wealdstone vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 33, 2023

Wealdstone have flown through the first half of the 2022/23 Vanarama National League season as potentially one of the biggest surprise packages of the division.

They opened their campaign against Bromley, as one of the top relegation candidates, but have since proven everyone wrong, beating the likes of Oldham, Scunthorpe and Dagenham to allow them 'playoff searching status'.

Coming off the back of a 3-1 loss at unstoppable Wrexham, Stones return home to Grosvenor Vale once again, seeking to perform a league double over managerless York City, whom they narrowly saw off back in November.

The Minstermen haven't seen the best of form recently, falling to defeat in all of their previous four National League matches, leading to the eventual sacking of boss David Webb.

However, the departure of the 42-year-old left Michael Morton as interim coach, and he really did do it justice in his first official game, overcoming Southend in the FA Trophy.

Fans will be hoping the prospect of a Wembley trip won't be playing on their minds too much, and that Morton can continue his 100% record, and guide City further away from the drop zone, which they sit only four points clear of currently.

Apart from the gulf in league rankings, there isn't actually a whole lot to separate the two teams, although Stuart Maynard's Stones boast the unwanted statistic of the most red cards this season.

Team News

Wealdstone

The expectation for this National League is for the hosts to be pretty much unchanged, with the exception of star midfielder Max Kretzschmar, who picked up a somewhat soft red card in the previous outing.

One man who may be able to come into the starting eleven and act as a temporary replacement for Kretzschmar is Nathan Ferguson, although there are other options in Olufela Olomola, or new loan signing Tarrelle Whittaker.

Simeon Akinola's injury in long-term, so you'll be lucky to catch a glimpse of him in the near future, while full-back Lewis Kinsella could be heading in the opposite direction, and become available following a concussion suffered around Christmas.

York City

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross, who has been first-choice for the season so far, was prevented a start against Southend due to illness, and won't be making the trip down South, while he recovers.

Luke James, who is returning from a calf injury, additionally has illness that will force him to miss out on Saturday.

Promotion final goalscorer Maziar Kouhyar has been sidelined with a long-term injury since last November, and having started training again, he will be travelling to Wealdstone, but not quite ready to make an appearance yet.

Gus Mafuta has been out for a while with a calf problem, and like Kouhyar, is set to make the journey with the team this weekend, but probably not up to full fitness.

Cult hero Mitch Hancox suffers a two-game suspension following the accumulation of 10 yellow cards.

The problems keep on piling up for Morton, as Nathan Thomas is also due to miss the game, however things are eased with the return of experienced loan defender Mark Ellis, who was cup-tied for the previous outing.

Likely Lineups

Wealdstone

Howes, Cook, Barker, Freckleton, Ilunga, Dyer, Charles, Ferguson, Obiero, Allarakhia, Andrews

York City

Whitley, Fallowfield, Kerr, Ellis, Kouogun, Crookes, Hurst, Pybus, Dyson, John-Lewis, Forde

Key Players

Tarryn Allarakhia (Wealdstone)

One of the many links that the Stones have with Woking, Allarakhia joined from the Cards in the Summer, and is now 31 games into his second spell at Grosvenor Vale.

Although scoring just four times so far, his latest goal in Wealdstone's last match, at Wrexham, will likely give him a boost to continue scoring form, as the Ruislip side head into the final 17 fixtures.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Tarryn Allarakhia chases the ball while playing for ex-club Crawley Town (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Maxim Kouogun (York City)

Ex-manager John Askey brought the Cameroonian defender to the LNER Community Stadium midway through the promotion campaign in 22/23, and he went on to solidify himself into the backline.

That has continued throughout the course of the current season, where Kouogun has been a rock at the back, despite Football League contract rumours - a man of the match performance last week fires the 25-year-old up to continue his antics against the Stones.

SHOUT: Maxim Kouogun shouts instructions to his teammates, playing for former club Shelbourne (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Wealdstone's 75-year-old Grosvenor Vale ground.

It will be the Minstermen's first ever visit to the 4,085 capacity venue.

RAINY DAY: Wealdstone play their home games at Grosvenor Vale (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

What time is kickoff?

As with the vast majority of National League fixtures taking place on Saturday, the game will kick off at 3pm GMT.

The only exception is Boreham Wood vs Halifax Town, which begins at 5:20pm GMT, live on BT Sport.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for both home and away fans, and it is suggested to buy online, although the game is not all-ticket.

If you are unable to make the game, BBC Radio York will be providing live commentary of it.

In-match updates will come from each club's social media channels, and on Jorvik Radio's Twitter page.

There is the option to watch via National League TV, but for INTERNATIONAL FANS ONLY.