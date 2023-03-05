Charlie Savage wins Forest Green Rovers Player Of The Month Award

After securing a loan move to Forest Green Rovers during the January transfer window, Charlie Savage has impressed Rovers boss Duncan Ferguson - who integrated the young midfielder into his starting line-up for his sides last two fixtures.

The Manchester United loanee faces a tough task after joining a side that sit bottom of League 1 with 23 points from 35 games so far this season. However, since making his debut as a substitute during a 1-0 home defeat against Charlton Athletic, the promising midfielder has found himself in the heart of the Rovers midfield in their revived battle to escape relegation.

A composed central midfielder who often draws comparisons to his father, former United midfielder Robbie Savage, the Rovers midfield has been given a fresh injection of youth and enthusiasm with great technical ability on and off the ball.

His performances have also been appreciated by supporters, with 82.5% of votes for February Player Of The Month being awarded to Savage, as per the Rovers website. The midfielder will undoubtedly add some much-needed quality to a side who sit six points adrift from safety with 13 games of the season remaining.

The 19-year-old had an impressive pre-season campaign with United, but failed to make a first-team appearance under new boss Eric ten Hag.

United fans have high hopes for Savage, who made his first team debut in 2021 under Ralf Rangnick during a UEFA Champions League tie against BSC Young Boys with his father on commentary duty that evening.

Although there is a long way to go in his United career, the challenge of a relegation battle will no doubt be a good experience for the youngster as he continues his development.

Rovers welcome Bristol City to The New Lawn Stadium in matchweek 36 this weekend and will be hoping to rely on the newfound talents of Savage and co to secure a vital 3 points in their fight for survival.