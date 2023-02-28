Bristol City 0 - 3 Manchester City: Foden double seals place in quarter-final

Manchester City secured a 3-0 victory against Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. A double from Phil Foden and a rocket from Kevin De Bruyne guaranteed the win for the away side.

Foden tapped the first goal of the game into an open net by pouncing on a low drilled cross by Riyad Mahrez. The Bristol City defence was left in no-mans land and could do nothing to stop the opener.

After a tight first half, another well placed strike by Foden ended all hopes of a comeback for the Robins. He fired the ball into the bottom corner which, thanks to an unlucky deflection, easily beat Max O'Leary.

A classic long range effort from De Bruyne sealed the victory for Man City. From over 25 yards away, he curled the ball into the far corner and put the game to bed.

Man City will now look on to a quarter-final in the FA Cup, whereas Bristol City will have to turn all eyes on to the Championship.

Story of the match:

Bristol City made one change from their 1-0 victory on Saturday, with top scorer Nahki Wells regaining his place in the lineup.

On the other side of the pitch, Man City made five changes as top stars, De Bruyne, Mahrez and Bernardo Silva were reintroduced to the team. Kalvin Phillips made a rare start, for the second time this season, and Stefan Ortega replaced Ederson in net.

The 27,000 fans at Ashton Gate were out in full force, with an FA Cup quarter final on the line.

Man City made a fiery start to the game, with Phillips' thunderous shot hitting the bar from over 25 yards out within the first minute. Then, just seconds after, Bristol City caught the opposition out on a break with Sam Bell firing the ball just wide of the post.

Foden opened the scoring in the seventh minute after tapping in Mahrez' delightfully drilled cross across the box. The keeper could get nowhere near the Algerian's pass which led to the winger pouncing on a free ball.

A few minutes later, Bristol City were claiming for a penalty after Mark Sykes was on the deck in Man City's box, claiming foul play by Rico Lewis. However, the ref saw no wrongdoing.

Bristol City showed no signs of surrender as Alex Scott danced around Manuel Akanji in the box and took a shot on goal, but Ortega was easily able to grab the ball.

Ruben Dias tested O'Leary in the 23rd minute with a powerful header which was comfortably caught. It was a breathless 20 minute stint after Foden's opener, as both teams showed their intentions of grabbing the next goal.

Foden continued to cause problems for the home side throughout the first half, as he set up De Bruyne in the 41st minute who wasted the chance by blasting the ball over the bar.

The second half began with substitutions for both sides. Ederson replaced an injured Ortega, while Andreas Weimann came on for George Tanner - presumably in an attempt to keep Foden quiet.

The first ten minutes after the break was dominated by Man City who were able to fire off a handful of shots on goal. Foden and De Bruyne continued to cause trouble for the Robins' defence.

Man City got back to usual ways

Mahrez' tricky skills earned a dangerous free kick for the visitors in the 58th minute, just outside the box. However, De Bruyne failed to send the ball past the wall.

Julian Alvarez was able to get a powerful shot off on goal soon after, but the keeper was able to get across his goal to claim the ball. A yellow card for Foden, after clattering into Mark Sykes, gave the home fans a burst of life as they urged their team into the game.

Sam Bell nearly equalized for the home team in the 70th minute as he headed Weimann's cross just wide of Ederson's post. After the chance, Jack Grealish was brought on in place of Mahrez.

The second goal came in the 74th minute as Foden's low driven rocket proved to be too powerful for the keeper. Alvarez' smart pass gave the Englishman the ball inside the box and, despite a touch from Weimann, he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

A wonder strike from De Bruyne in the 81st minute sealed the tie for Man City. The Belgian fired the ball into the bottom right corner from far outside the box - O'Leary had no chance of stopping the ball from crossing the line.

Man of the match Foden was sent to the bench soon after for the promising Cole Palmer as Pep Guardiola looked to see the game out.

The game ended as an action packed tie which, thanks to Foden's brace, finished with Man City as victors.

Player of the match: Phil Foden

It was a hard fought victory for Man City and Foden proved to be the man to make all the difference for his side.

A simple tap in and a powerful strike into the bottom corner gave Foden the man of the match trophy. He proved to be problematic for the Bristol City defence for the whole game and played a major part in the victory.