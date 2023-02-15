Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea: Adeyemi solo goal compounds Potter's attacking blues

Chelsea's frustration in front of goal this season was compounded on Wednesday night as they failed to convert their chances, allowing Borussia Dortmund to capitalise and take a 1-0 lead to Stamford Bridge in the return leg of the Champions League.

On a night where margins were fine and clear-cut opportunities were few and far between, it was The Blues who had looked most likely to score throughout the match.

But from 21 shots in total and eight on target, there were zero goals for Graham Potter's side, with Thiago Silva's first-half goal being disallowed for handball. It now means they have only scored four goals in nine matches in all competitions in 2023.

Indeed, a goalless draw at a stadium where communication was complicated amidst an intimidating atmosphere created by the famous yellow wall would have been more than enough.

Eventually, a goal did come, but not for the side in the ascendancy. From a Chelsea corner, the hosts broke at blistering pace, with Karim Adeyemi finding himself one on one with Fernandez, who stuttered at the crucial moment, permitting the Dortmund youngster to breeze past him, round Kepa and slot home.

The prerequisite for Chelsea to find a number nine has never been more transparent. The story of the night was not a lack of creativity but a mere void of a clinical edge.

Story of the match

Even with over an hour before kick-off, the excitement at the Westfalenstadion was palpable. As 81,000 fans crammed into the stadium for the first time since restrictions were lifted, you felt that the place could burst at any given moment.

So when a spine-tingling rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' came crashing down to a roaring crescendo that signalled the start of a European night in the North Rhineland, managers on either side of the dugout expected the tempo from the stands to be mirrored on the pitch.

The message was reciprocated. Though the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, instead of feeling themselves into the game, decoding their opponent's gameplan, both teams played with the pedals slammed to the floor.

A frantic start was on the cards for both teams as Chelsea had to block a couple of attempts early on, while a Mykhailo Mudryk counterattack the other end forced Niklas Sule into a last-ditch challenge.

It was a fast transition that Chelsea built upon in the first half. The decision to apply a direct tactic that relied on speed brought the best out of Mudryk, who pulled the strings of the opposition defence. He also formed a promising creative triangle with Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez.

Next, Dortmund’s corner at the other end was wasted, allowing The Blues to break again. This time, while communication wasn’t a possibility amid a bouncing yellow wall, had Kai Havertz taken a moment to scan his options, a cross to Hakim Ziyech at the back post sooner could have brought fruits to Chelsea’s strenuous labour.

As chances became regular for Potter’s team, a Reece James free-kick in the 17th minute rubberstamped hope among the smattering of travelling supporters that a lead could be secured from their authority.

Thiago Silva did find the back of the net at the high point of their rhythm, but it was rightly ruled to be handled inside the box.

Meanwhile, die Schwarzgelben had been in fine fettle coming into the fixture. They had won their last six games in all competitions. But as much as their intricate passages in midfield buoyed the crowd on, they failed to create anything of note in the first half.

Chelsea, on the other hand, squandered two gilt-edged chances to take the lead, both through Felix. The first chance was blazed over after a low cross from Ziyech opened a window to strike, and the second shot reverberated the left post.

After the break, Chelsea's odds of taking the lead only became more favourable. Enzo Fernandez, the British transfer fee record and World Cup winner, tightened his grip on the tie, relieving The Blues' need to counter. Instead, they were on the front foot - both in chance creation and possession.

After 10 minutes of controlling the tempo, Reece James took it upon himself to carve a wink of glory. The referee's decision to play on following Bellingham's poleaxing challenge just inside the Chelsea half freed the space for the returning full-back to maraud to the edge of the box, finally being brought down.

His resulting free-kick was stopped by a reaching Gregor Kobel, and Kepa Arrizabalaga was called into action at the other end when Julian Brandt's low-driven effort produced the host's first on target. Suddenly, as the end-to-end nature rocked the seams of the Westfalenstadion, a goal felt imminent.

For the most part, it looked like Chelsea and their new-look squad would dampen the spirit bellowing from the yellow walls of Dortmund.

However, while it was Chelsea in the first half that had tried to procure a lead via their pace on the break, they couldn't keep up with it when Dortmund tried the same approach themselves.

From yet another Chelsea corner, their clearance only went as far as 21-year-old Karim Adeyemi. He turned the turbos on, and waltzed past Fernandez, before rounding Kepa and sliding the ball into an empty net.

The confidence to dance beyond defenders as if they weren't there was a move you'd have linked to a prolific striker. But this was a player that had just scored his fifth goal in all competitions. Adeyemi produced a moment savoured by the home support as beer and whatever else spat over the press box.

It was the sort of moment that could kill a game. But the remnants of the tangible excitement before kickoff remained intact and the goal did not stem the flow of the contest.

Kalidou Koulibaly was the next to try his luck in taking a positive result to London as his thunderous shot squeezed under the goalkeeper. Whilst the ball rolled dangerously close to the line, Emre Can was back in time to punt the ball forward to the backdrop of the loudest cheer of the night.

Dortmund earned a first win over English opposition since March 2016 when Fernandez's 94th-minute swerving strike was once more saved from a brilliant Kobel.

The defeat for the west Londoners left them fearing yet another early cup exit. If there was ever a time for Potter to feel angry, it is now.

Player of the match - Gregor Kobel

As good as Adeyemi's goal was, and as much as VAVEL wanted to ratify a moment of magic with an award, the victory for Dortmund would not have been possible without the countless reflex saves from their goalkeeper.

Goals at one end are just as important as saves at the other. Kobel became a hero in these parts on Wednesday night. Football is all that there is in Dortmund, and now they have a chance to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.