Tranmere Rovers vs Newport County: League Two Preview, Gameweek 37, 2023

With less than ten games remaining of the League Two season, it's crucial that sides begin to take advantage to reach their respective aims. At Prenton Park, a fixture that has produced many memorable match-ups over the years will commence on Saturday, as Tranmere Rovers, fresh off the back from a 2-0 defeat at Gillingham, host lowly Newport County.

A mini revival was looking on the cards at Tranmere, with seven points out of a possible nine leaving them in a position where a late siege could result in a play-off finish, but after being soundly beaten in Kent on Saturday, it's seemed to drain any optimism rapidly, with the same issues costing them and pressure mounting on Micky Mellon. They need to recover fast if they want to re-kindle any type of promotion push, and three points on Saturday could be paramount for Rovers.

Newport are accustomed to promotion pushes after many play-off finishes over the years, but this season, it has been a complete contrast, lingering down the bottom half of the table. Recent points have meant they've gained a cushion between themselves and the drop zone however, it's been a largely unsatisfactory season. A victory at Tranmere would put mathematical survival on the cards, but it would end their barren run which reads no wins in five.

Team News

Tranmere

Prior to the Gillingham clash, Micky Mellon announce crushing blows, as the injuries of Paul Lewis and Brad Walker are epected to be long term.

Other injury concerns are Kieron Morris, who's been out of action since mid-February and Tom Davies, who was left out of Saturday's match-day squad, with the pair's return to the squad unknown.

Newport

County's Declan Drysdale returned to light training as he continues his road to recovery following a sustained spell on the sideline following a knee injury in January.

Offrande Zanzala's suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of recent fixtures, but Graham Coughlan is hoping his front man will be available for the trip to the Wirral.

Likely Line-Ups

Tranmere

Murphy; Dacres-Cogley, Jameson, Turnbull, Bristow; Turner-Cooke, O’Connor, Hendry, Hawkes; Saunders, Burton.

Newport

Day; Baker, Farquharson, Demetriou; Norman, Moriah-Welsh, Bennett, Charsley, Lewis; Bogle, McNeill.

Players To Watch

Joe Murphy (Tranmere)

The veteran shot-stopper has brought his experienced head to the table, keeping Tranmere in many games with some man of the match displays.

He's been forced into goal-mouth action of plenty, as of late, Tranmere's astute defence has completely capitulated, and Murphy has denied most warning shots that come his way, excelling at making his body big, getting a strong hand to the ball and rushing out of his goal when needed.

With a tense run of games coming up, it will be crucial for him to continue his fine form as we reach the business end of the season.

An experienced striker in the Football League, Omar Bogle has shown this season to be a difference maker, and he can be one if Newport are to topple Tranmere.

With nine goals to his name thus far, Bogle is County's leading scorer in League Two but of late, he, like his side, are on a real dry patch of form, with his last strikes coming as he netted a brace against promotion battling Stevenage.

He needs to start firing soon, as Newport survival still hangs in the balance.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Prenton Park, Birkenhead.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, March 18.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can follow along to the match through both teams social media and respective BBC's channel's

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game via either club website, paying as little as £2.50 for commentary.