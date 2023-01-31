Tranmere Rovers January transfer window round-up

Tranmere Rovers have acquired reinforcements in the position they were in need of the most, whilst some who have played a key part for Rovers have left, whether permanently or on loan.

Here is a round-up of their January transfer window business.

Outgoings

Dynel Simeu - Recalled from loan

After making a real impression at Rovers, Simeu was recalled by parent club Southampton and sent back out on loan, this time to League One outfit Morecambe.

A big centre-back, who is a good commander of his position and great for moving the team forwards, the Cameroonian notched up a singular goal in 17 appearances for Tranmere, and helped form one of the best defences in the fourth tier, helping Rovers to six clean sheets.

He has played twice for his new club, Morecambe, playing 45 minutes in a 4-0 defeat to Ipswich Town and starting the full 90 minutes in a 5-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Neill Byrne - Stockport County

Byrne arrived at Prenton Park in the summer from Hartlepool United, before departing in January, linking up with former manager Dave Chalinor at Stockport County.

Byrne arrived after helping newly promoted Hartlepool to stabilise in League Two, and after his arrival at Tranmere, he played 13 times for the club.

The vastly experience defender joined up with fellow play-off chasing Stockport, and has played once for his new side after arriving at the start of the month.

Ross Doohan - Forest Green Rovers

Doohan arrived at Tranmere last summer on an initial loan deal from Celtic, but made the deal permanent in the summer. He has now moved up the pyramid, signing for Forest Green in League One.

The Scot made 30 appearances in League Two last term, switching the gloves with current first team keeper Mateus Hewelt and then became a regular at Rovers this year, making his breakthrough and restricting Hewelt to cup appearances.

After un-impressing in his latter stages as a Tranmere player, ex-Forest Green manager Ian Burchinall took a punt on Doohan, who put pen to paper on a permanent deal.

Elliot Nevitt - Crewe Alexandra

Nevitt chipped in with six goals this campaign for Rovers, before signing with Crewe Alexandra for an undisclosed fee.

After his heroics in the 2020/21 season, where he starred for Warrington Rylands in the FA Vase, chalking up a hat-trick at Wembley, and scoring in the FA Sunday Cup final for his Sunday league side, Campfield, he earned his Football League move.

He impressed for Tranmere last season, netting eight times in 45 appearances and winning Goal of The Season and Fans Player of The Season.

To further his development as a Football League player and continues his remarkable rise, Mellon has allowed the striker to move onto Crewe after netting six times in all competitions.

Nevitt has played once for Alexandra after postponements have hindered him playing more minutes.

Rhys Hughes - Chester (loan)

A player who was used in the cups and off the bench, the young Welshman has gone out on loan to Vanarama National League North side Chester on loan.

A graduate of Everton’s academy, Hughes arrived at Prenton Park this summer and minutes have been limited for him, hence why Micky Mellon has sent Hughes out on loan to gain first-team experience.

Reece McAlear - Ayr United (loan)

A regular in Tranmere’s squad at the start of the season, racking up 19 appearances, Reece McAlear has been allowed to go back to his home town of Scotland, signing for Ayr until the end of the season.

McAlear was a mainstay in the Tranmere Starting XI at the beginning of the season, but fell out of favour as the partnership of Lee O’Connor and Chris Merrie flourishing and he was reduced to off the bench cameos. He goes out on loan to gain some regular game time.

Incomings

Brad Walker - Port Vale

First through the door in January for Micky Mellon, Brad Walker arrives from League One side Port Vale with the experience of being a League Two promotion winner, being promoted with the Valiants last season.

After coming through the ranks at local club Hartlepool, he made over 100 appearances until they were relegated from the Football League.

He moved onto Crewe Alexandra, before signing for Shrewsbury Town in League One before then switching to Staffordshire, signing for Vale.

After a handful of displays in League One this season, Mellon took a punt and brought the 26-year-old to Prenton Park, where he has made two appearances off the bench against Walsall and Leyton Orient.

Logan Chalmers - Dundee United (loan)

Mellon’s second signing and a player he’s worked with in the past when he managed him at Tannadice in 2020, Chalmers arrived at Dundee United until the end of the season.

Chalmers has been playing in Scotland his whole career, having loan spells out at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ayr United in the Scottish Championship.

In his half a season spell this season for Ayr, he has notched up four goals in 12 appearances and arrives at Rovers as another attacking reinforcement for Micky Mellon.

Harvey Saunders - Bristol Rovers

Saunders has had a long but gradual rise up the pyramid, starting out in the non-league game.

The Wolverhampton born attacker started out at Darlington Railway Athletic, before staring for Bishop Auckland, Durham City, Ryhope Colliery Welfare and Dunston, going on to then make his name in the Vanarama National League North with Darlington, featuring 66 times and notching up 11 goals.

He then earned his Football League move, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with Fleetwood Town.

After his release from the Cod Army, he ended up at Bristol Rovers before signing for the Super White Army on Friday.

He made his debut on Saturday, playing 66 minutes in Tranmere’s 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient.

Regan Hendry - Forest Green Rovers (loan)

Part of Forest Green’s League Two title winning squad last season, Hendry joins the Super White Army on loan until the end of the season in a bid to ignite Tranmere’s promotion bid.

Regan was a youth graduate at Celtic’s academy before spending two seasons with Raith Rovers in his home town of Scotland.

The midfielder had been an ever-present in Forest Green’s squad in League One and has chipped in with one goal and four assists from midfield.

He comes in as competition in midfield for Lee O’Connor and Chris Merrie and to help out in Rovers’ bid for promotion to League One.

Jay Turner-Cooke - Newcastle United (loan)

Deep into the latter stages of the transfer window, Tranmere announced the signing off highly-rated youngster Jay Turner-Cooke on-loan from Newcastle United.

A midfielder who can operate as a forward player, Turner-Cooke began his career as a youth player at Sunderland, before switching over to rivals Newcastle in 2021.

He has been an ever present in the Geordies U21’s squad and after 11 goals last season and 1 this term, he was called up to Eddie Howe’s first team squad against Al-Hilal in a 5-0 win in their recent mid season training camp.

A makeshift forward but operates asa midfielder, he comes to Prenton Park as the final signing in January.