National League Title Fight: Going down to the wire

You can admire the qualities of the Premier League, as Arsenal and Manchester City battle it out to become Champions of England.

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle are too playing out an entertaining title race in League One, but neither of the above come close to the pure dominance that Wrexham and Notts County pose in the Vanarama National League this season.

The current standings see Hollywood-owned Wrexham just pip Notts to top spot, sitting only four points above the latter's equally mammoth 84-point total.

Both sides are having that good of a campaign, a quartet of divisional records are well on course to be toppled, come the 29th April.

Here, we take a closer look at how the two title contenders have fared so far, and their run-in to the season.

Wrexham looking for a blockbuster finale

Now in his second season with Wrexham, Phil Parkinson aims to restore their long-awaited Football League status (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pre-August, there was absolutely no doubt that the Red Dragons would be one of the favourites for the sole automatic promotion place, helped by the quality of players, financial backing and the unbelievable support behind them.

However, no one would have envisaged the first 36 games to be played out with just two defeats, and a home record which sees just two points dropped all term.

A massive 94 league goals have been tallied up by Welsh outfit so far, which ranks nine adrift the all-time National League high with ten still to be played.

Although prolific scorer Paul Mullin has contributed more than 30% towards that figure, it has very much so been a team effort too, 13 other players chipping in.

The complete and utter domination from Phil Parkinson's men is shown in their scorelines, putting four goals or more past eight different sides, most recently Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday.

Now heading into the final ten matches, Wrexham cannot afford to slip up, especially in that huge, huge televised fixture at home against promotion rivals Notts County on April 10th.

Other than hosting the Magpies, tough trips to playoff hopefuls Bromley and Barnet await, plus a journey to Yorkshire, where Halifax Town pose as their test.

Home games are, and always will be vital - Southend, York and Oldham all look to gain something at the Racecourse, as do Yeovil and Boreham Wood, before focus turns to the last day of the season, away at relegation-threatened Torquay.

By the time the Red Dragons visit the English Riviera, the title could already be wrapped up, but with County narrowly behind them at the moment, the pressure is on.

'Nott' giving up yet

Notts County boss Luke Williams is only getting started in his managerial career (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It may not be anything to compare to Wrexham's 13-year stay in the fifth tier, but Notts County will additionally be looking for an escape after failing in the playoffs for three straight campaigns.

But this time, it has been very different for the Nottingham-based club and their loyal fans, who have assisted their team to be league leaders multiple times this season.

Like the Welsh outfit, the Magpies have lost only two matches, one putting an end to an unbelievable 25-game unbeaten run, proving that those players are human after all.

Though, what has cost them in remaining second approaching the final stretch, is drawing games - Notts have failed to win either of their last two.

In contest with Mullin for top scorer is Macaulay Langstaff, who is often compared to Man City's Erling Haaland, due to his impressive goalscoring record.

Joining from promoted club Gateshead in the summer, Langstaff has gone on to net 32 times, six of those being in hat-tricks.

As well as boasting the division's leading scorer, County also have the top assister, in Ruben Rodrigues, who has been sublime throughout the course of this record-breaking campaign.

The pure talent equipped of both these title contenders is just unimaginable for some sides in the fifth tier.

However, there is barely enough to split them, apart from the small margin of four points, which could even shorten yet.

Many say 'there are no easy games in football', and that is quite the case for Luke Williams and his desire-driven team, who have still yet to host one of their defeaters, in Dorking Wanderers, plus visits from Eastleigh, Woking and Wealdstone.

Scunthorpe also have to come to Meadow Lane, and they are in massive need of points at this stage, threatened with a second consecutive relegation.

Difficult opponents in Barnet and Altrincham will welcome the Magpies to their set-ups within the remaining fixtures, and that ever-crucial trip to Wrexham could virtually decide who goes up.

An artificial surface also awaits at Maidstone, before the season closes at home to York City, who are still in with a chance of decreasing to the drop zone, so that may turn out to be massive.

How will it end?

On a predicted total points basis, this is how the 2022/23 season would conclude:

(C) Wrexham - 114 points

2 Notts County - 111 points

Both sides equally smash through all-time records with these rankings, but the harsh thing is, only one team will gain automatic promotion with whoever finishes second forced to go through the gruelling nature of the National League play-offs.

With the 'Three Up, Three Down' model looking to be put in place soon, that should ensure the same situation doesn't occur in future seasons.

On agreement with the predicted table outcome, it would be fair to say, a Wrexham slip up is unexpected.

Even if they are trumped by Notts County, it still leaves them at least a point in front, given that they match all of County's results until then.

The Magpies might just have to make do with the playoffs once more.