Tranmere Rovers vs Hartlepool United: League Two Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

After two satisfactory results on the bounce, Tranmere Rovers’ morale will be high, and another tough test at Prenton Park awaits them as relegation-threatened Hartlepool United visit this weekend.

Tranmere are coming into this clash on the back of two victories in as many games. They travelled to second-placed Stevenage on Saturday, where a Josh Hawkes penalty earned his side an impressive 1-0 victory.

The Whites were on the right end of another 1-0 win on Tuesday night, where they saw off Crawley Town, but this victory wasn’t comfortable in the slightest. 41-year-old goalkeeper Joe Murphy saved Tranmere multiple times whilst Jordan Turnbull’s composed strike saw the three points remain in the Wirral peninsula.

It’s been a turbulent few months for Hartlepool, with results meaning that they are deep in relegation trouble and a change of manager from Keith Curle to former York City and Macclesfield manager John Askey, so Pool fans will be hoping a change of personnel has the desired impact.

Without a win in five outings, Hartlepool have slipped down towards the bottom two, with only two points separating them and Crawley, who have three games in hand over Pool.

Team news

Tranmere

After picking up an injury against Doncaster Rovers, Brad Walker could be back in contention to start again.

Kieron Morris is still sidelined for Rovers after he sustained an injury against Bradford City.

Top-scorer Kane Hemmings hasn’t featured for Tranmere of late, he will be hoping to return to the starting 11.

Hartlepool

After a three-game suspension due to a red card against Crewe Alexandra, Jamie Sterry is back in contention to feature for Hartlepool.

Likely Lineups

Tranmere

Murphy; Dacres-Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; Turner-Cooke, O’Connor, Hendry, Hawkes; Hemmings, Saunders.

Hartlepool

Stolarczyk; Foran, Hartley, Pruti; Kiernan, Sylla, Featherstone, Kemp, Ferguson; Hamilton, Jennings.

Key players

Josh Dacres-Cogley

A prime example of a players development at a club is Josh Dacres-Cogley, who’s been instrumental for Tranmere since his arrival from Birmingham City.



Since dropping down from the Championship, the right-back has been excellent, creating the winning goal against league leaders Leyton Orient.



Manager Micky Mellon heaped praise on the young defender; he believes he is a valuable asset to the side.



“Fantastic”, he said.

“He's been excellent, he certainly has the quality and potential to move up the league.”

The Whites will need their flying right-back on top of his game to create more problems on the flank for Pools defence.

Connor Jennings

Former Rovers man Connor Jennings will be looking to make an impression against his former employees on his return to Prenton Park.

A key figure in Tranmere's ascent up the leagues from the National League to League One - including netting the winner in the League Two play-off final - Jennings is a recent arrival at Hartlepool after leaving boyhood club Stockport County.

He finally got off the mark in Saturday’s draw with Walsall, so he’ll be looking to replicate a similar feat on the weekend against Rovers.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Prenton Park, Birkenhead.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, March 4.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game via either club website, paying as little as £1.