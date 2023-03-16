"It's going to be a good battle" - Gareth Ainsworth previews Birmingham City clash

Queens Park Rangers face Birmingham City at Loftus Road tomorrow afternoon, as Gareth Ainsworth's side look to respond to a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Blackpool on Tuesday night.

After going 4-0 down after 36 minutes at Bloomfield Road, Ainsworth will be looking for a much-improved performance by his side as they scrap to stay in the Championship.

They face a Birmingham side who are also looking to cement their Championship status for next season. They are currently 18th in the Championship on 42 points, only above QPR on goal difference.

The Blues won the reverse fixture 2-0 at St Andrew's with goals from Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo being the difference between the two sides.

Michael Beale was in charge of QPR that day, with Ainsworth hoping to get one over Birmingham tomorrow afternoon.

Ainsworth spoke to the media ahead of the clash with Birmingham City.

Confidence despite heavy loss

Since Ainsworth joined QPR, the togetherness and confidence at the club going into each game has improved.

A core part of his management at Wycombe Wanderers was ensuring that his team were battling for each other, shown by different team bonding exercises which he has already started to implement at QPR.

QPR players during their 6-1 loss at Blackpool on Tuesday night (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Whilst they suffered a heavy defeat during the week, he told VAVEL that he is confident that his side will bounce back against Birmingham City:

"They're a good group, they're a young group which is something which needs to be addressed.

"Young players nowadays need more work. We need to make sure we are giving them enough responsibility but not too much.

"You've got to bring them up the right way and make sure they don't fall, but if they do fall make sure it's minor and that they can recover from that and that they learn from it.

"There is plenty of learning from Tuesday night. The confidence will be back in the boys because that's my job, that's what I'm good at.

"I believe we can go and win the next game.

"It's QPR. We're a good side and there are some good players in that dressing room. I need to make sure we are confident going into Birmingham."

Ainsworth also spoke about the previous games where his side showed glimpses of what they can do:

"We created many chances where we could've scored. That's not going to happen without a team that is super confident.

Jamal Lowe's penalty in QPR's 3-1 defeat at Rotherham United (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

"The international break is good timing for me because we can work on plenty in the break.

"I'm definitely going to be reminding them of what they can do because they were superb against Watford."

Looking back at past defeats

QPR's 6-1 defeat on Tuesday night matches Ainsworth's biggest defeat as a manager, having lost 7-2 to Brentford whilst in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers.

Ainsworth on the touchline as his former Wycombe side lost 7-2 at Brentford in 2021 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Despite the heavy scoreline, Ainsworth insisted that he will not shy away from that game and what was learnt from the defeat:

"I won't hide anything in my career. I'll look back at that result with pride and that there was plenty of learning there.

"I don't hide from anything in life and I never will.

"Of course, I remember that day, but when we got to the play-off final a year later everyone forgot about that day and that's what happens in football.

"You're as good as your next game. It gives the boys an opportunity now to put it right in the next game and that's what I'm going to be concentrating on."

A look at Birmingham City

Similarly to QPR, Birmingham City have been relatively inconsistent this season and are sat on the same amount of points as their opponents, with 42 points from 37 games.

They lost 3-0 last time out at Watford and will be looking to put it right at Loftus Road tomorrow afternoon.

Birmingham City manager, John Eustace (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Ainsworth is expecting a tough battle against John Eustace's side at the weekend:

"They can be physical, they've got some good players who are on loan from higher clubs.

"They've chopped and changed their team as well.

"They had a really good start to the season, similarly to QPR. They've found it difficult towards the second half of the season.

"It's going to be a battle. John Eustace was here as a coach, so he'll know about QPR.

"But I wasn't here, I'm a different guy. I played against him as a player, but now it's time to pit our wits as managers.

"I think it's going to be a good battle because both teams have been hit hard second half of the season, both trying to get out this rut which we are in, so I'm looking forward to it."

QPR face Birmingham tomorrow afternoon, March 18, with a 15:00 GMT kick-off at Loftus Road.