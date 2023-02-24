Gareth Ainsworth - "I will give my absolute all for this football club"

After almost 11 years as Wycombe Wanderers boss, Gareth Ainsworth joined Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday as the R's look to stay in the Championship.

He returns to a club where he spent six years as a player, making over 100 appearances whilst at Loftus Road between 2003 and 2009. QPR are currently sat in 18th place, eight points above the relegation zone.

Whilst his new side do not look in too much danger, the R's have won just once since October, something which Ainsworth will be looking to change.

Ainsworth had a lot of success whilst at Wycombe. Having kept the club in the football league on goal difference in 2014, he went on to reach three play-off finals and achieve two promotions, whilst taking the club to their highest-ever division in the Championship.

That season in the Championship with Wycombe was his only significant experience managing in the second tier. His only other experience was with QPR back in 2008, when he took up a caretaker role at Loftus Road.

A new challenge for Ainsworth

Apart from his short spell as QPR caretaker coach, Ainsworth has only ever managed at Wycombe Wanderers, having been at the club as manager for almost 11 years.

Before he departed, he was the second-longest serving manager in the top four divisions, with only Harrogate Town's Simon Weaver above him.

His success with the Chairboys is unquestionable. Having kept the club from the brink of potentially going out of business to taking them to one of the best leagues in the world in the form of the Championship, Ainsworth has done what many Chairboys fans would not have even dreamed of back in 2014.

However, one question that remains for many is whether 'The Wild Thing' can repeat the same success elsewhere.

We have seen with former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones that it is not always easy managing a different football club after sucess. Despite having taken Luton all the way from League Two to the brink of the Premier League, he was sacked by Stoke City and Southampton during his spells away from Kenilworth Road.

Nevertheless, QPR's new head coach is looking to repeat his success at Wycombe whilst at Loftus Road.

Ainsworth spoke to VAVEL about his time at Wycombe, and how he is looking to take his form from his time at Adams Park into his new role at QPR:

"I was not ready at the start, I was definitely not ready for QPR and I probably was not ready for Wycombe. That first season was very difficult.

"Since then I would like to say I have been delivering and winning games and that is what I intend to do with QPR.

"There is no difference, it is winning games and staying consistent to who I am."

Assistant Manager Richard Dobson and Data Analyst Josh Hart also joined Ainsworth at QPR after being part of the success at Wycombe in the last decade.

The new QPR head coach spoke to us about the importance that they would have in any success at Loftus Road:

"Josh (Hart) is a brilliant young analyst, he really made a difference in how we saw the game at Wycombe. For example how we played and how we watched the opposition, we picked out weaknesses in them.

"Josh is joining a great team of analyst's which we are going to utilise to the max. He played a huge part in our success at Wycombe Wanderers.

"Dobbo (Richard Dobson) is one of the best coaches I've ever worked with, it would be a miss not to mention him because he is a brilliant coach and he is a master of drills to hit the back of the net. So we are hoping we can bring those three components together, which will be good for this club."

A huge part of Ainsworth's success at Adams Park was the togetherness of his side, as well as the close connection he and his players had with the Chairboys' fans during his time at the club.

He told VAVEL that it is something he will be looking to repeat at his new club.

"I'm me and I'm an honest guy," he said.

"I will look in the mirror every night and I will give my absolute all. I will not be scared to go and talk to a fan because I know I have done my all, if I was not I'd be scared of meeting fans because I would be worried thinking I am not real.

"I am real. I will give my absolute all, I will only ever give my best. I will be absolutely genuine and give everything for this football club."

First test - Ainsworth's childhood club

With QPR having claimed just one win in 17 league games, to beat a Blackburn side in fourth place would be the perfect start.

The game kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, February 25, with Ainsworth hoping to pick up his first win as QPR boss.