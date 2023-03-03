Gareth Ainsworth emphasises the need for "consistency" ahead of Rotherham trip

Queens Park Rangers take on Rotherham United in the Championship, as Gareth Ainsworth goes in search of his first win as QPR head coach.

The R's fell to a 1-3 defeat in Ainsworth's first game in charge against boyhood club Blackburn Rovers. Promising youngster Tim Iroegbunam, on loan from Aston Villa, gave QPR an equaliser.

However, Sammie Szmodics put Blackburn back in front just before half time and Sam Gallagher bagged a second for his brace to give Rovers all three points at Loftus Road.

Confidence despite poor run

QPR's loss against Blackburn means the R's remain with just one win since October in the Championship.

It was also their fourth loss in a row in the Championship, with Ainsworth looking to change their fortunes, starting with the game this weekend.

When asked by VAVEL what the mood is like in the QPR camp, Ainsworth remained optimistic that his side are full of confidence.

"There is confidence as always. I have never taken my side into a game without being confident they can win the game”, he said.

”We had a bit of a different day on Tuesday with some team-building stuff, it is a real nice feeling about the place, there is positivity, clarity and accountability.

"That is my way of playing that is my style of management and also very nurturing. We can make these players even better than they already are.

"On Saturday we will only improve."

No easy games in the Championship

Rotherham United are sat in a similar position to QPR, with the Millers also battling to avoid the drop to League One.

Whilst it could be a chance for QPR to claim a vital victory, Ainsworth was quick to reiterate the competitive nature of the Championship, with no games being easy, he said:

"It's the Championship. They will be scrapping, they are fearing the trap door as a few teams are down there and then the teams at the top are all trying to blast for these play-offs.

"Anyone can still make the play-offs so there is no easy games at the moment. On the day teams often turn up. They could have their worst performance of the season or their best performance of the season.

"It is just about being consistent and keeping a level that we know that with the games remaining we will be consistent enough to get a good amount of points.

"Consistency is what I want. I don't want an unbelievable performance followed by a horror show. I need consistency from my boys, I need to know what I'm getting every week.”

Ogbene a potential threat for the R's

Chiedozie Ogbene has seven goals in the Championship for Rotherham this season, with the Irish international heavily linked with a move away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Ainsworth was asked by VAVEL how he is looking to deal with the threat of Ogbene, and if focusing on individual players is something tends to do.

"In the past, I have definitely done that. In my time at Wycombe, we did man-to-man marking on people, we did jobs on people.

"That is part of the art of being a manager. Finding out their strengths and finding out what they are and if you need to mitigate them in a big way or can you do it in a team way.

"He is a good player Ogbene and we are well aware of that.”

The need to stop conceding late on

Blackburn took a second lead in the game last week through Szomodics, which came in added time of the first half.

It means QPR have conceded in stoppage time of a half in their last three games in the Championship, causing problems for the new boss.

When asked by VAVEL about this recurring problem for the R's, Ainsworth explained that his young side are still learning.

"It is something which is really vital.

"I was gutted on Saturday because I thought that was the killer goal more than anything that one just before half time. We will review it, we will work on it.

"These boys are still young, and a lot of them are still learning their trade. There is not a great deal of experience in this team. I can accept that but I don't want it to keep happening under me.

"It is a mistake but you do not want it to become a problem, you don't want it to become a reoccurring thing. I'll make sure we eradicate as many mistakes as we can.”

The game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, March 4, as Ainsworth looks for his first win as QPR boss.