"There's no hiding from it" - Gareth Ainsworth previews Watford clash

Queens Park Rangers host Watford in the Championship at the weekend, as Gareth Ainsworth goes in search of his first points as QPR head coach.

After two games in charge, Ainsworth has been unable to change the fortunes of the R's in the league, with two defeats in his first two games in charge.

A 3-1 defeat last time out against Rotherham United shows there is a big job on his hands if he is to keep QPR in the Championship.

Whilst there is a seven points gap between the R's and the relegation zone, results will need to change soon to avoid a relegation scrap come the end of the season.

Ainsworth spoke ahead of the game, as the Hornets visit Loftus Road.

Drewe showing good signs on debut

Ainsworth gave QPR youngster Aaron Drewe his full league debut last week against Rotherham.

The R's are having to deal with several injuries to key players, meaning the QPR boss has had to call on less experienced players since he has been at the club.

Drewe in action for Oxford City during a loan spell in 2021 (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

When asked by VAVEL about Drewe's performance, Ainsworth was full of praise for the debutant:

"When I told him I need him to travel his face lit up, it was important that Aaron came with us, he didn't know he was starting at that time, and on the Saturday morning I said to him your starting and the reaction was just perfect.

"He got on with his job, I think everyone saw that he had a cracking debut, he was an energy bundle down that right-hand side and I'm hoping that attitude rubs off on a lot more of the younger players around here.

"Aaron's definitely deserved his start and will get more time."

Championship a massive step up

Drewe is one of a few inexperienced players in the QPR squad.

Sinclair Armstrong also made another appearance for the R's last week, after coming on from the bench with 25 minutes left to play.

Sinclair Armstrong in action against Rotherham United last time out (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Despite those opportunities, Ainsworth was quick to reiterate the step up when it comes to Championship football.

"The Championship is a massive step, it really is," he said.

"I get people saying in non-league that they could play in the Championship, the majority couldn't. It's such a huge step.

"It is a really tough ask for youngsters to come in, especially where we are right now."

Ainsworth was in attendance for QPR's B team when they beat Swansea City's Under 21 side 3-1 during the week.

Whilst he praised the work being done in the B team, he doesn't want the development of players affected by stepping up to the first team too early:

"I'm hoping the B team players won't be getting in the first team because it's all about development there. Chris Ramsey is doing an excellent job.

"We'll be hopeful that some of the experienced Championship players come back before we have to delve into the B team.

"Although they are good enough, I think their development is important and you can damage the development just as you can make it. We'll find a balancing act."

Another new manager for Watford

Slaven Bilic was sacked as Watford boss two days ago and was instantly replaced by former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

Wilder is back in management after being sacked by Middlesbrough in October last year.

New Watford boss Chris Wilder (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

It means Watford have had three different managers this campaign after current Luton Town boss Rob Edwards also had a spell at Vicarage Road at the start of the season.

It means Saturday will be Wilder's first game as Watford's new head coach and Ainsworth admitted to VAVEL it has changed their preparation ahead of the game:

"We prepared for Slaven Bilic so it changes a lot. We looked at the last few games and what they had been doing.

"Slaven is another great manager and he had his way of playing.

"Chris (Wilder) coming in, he's going to change things and we know that.

"We're going to look at what their strengths may be, but focusing on what we can do and how we can play is big as well.

"I'm ready to let these boys show me what they can do on a game day and try to keep their shirt."

Confidence the highest it's been despite losing run

QPR are without a win in their last 12 league games, dating back to December.

They haven't won at home since October and are desperately in need of wins if they are to retain their Championship status.

Despite the poor run, Ainsworth believes that confidence is only growing in the QPR camp and that positive results are just around the corner:

"In a crazy way, confidence has gone up since I walked through the door, even with two 3-1 defeats and that's a crazy thing to say, but I can feel it around the place.

"There's definitely a mentality shift and the boys enjoy coming into work now and they enjoy playing in the games and I'm sure the first win is not far away at all.

Ainsworth is confident that is QPR are not far off a win (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

"It's all I'm thinking about getting that win. We need wins on the board there's no hiding from it, there's no time to say we are getting better over time, this needs to happen.

"I'll be speaking to the boys saying that these games are now getting important and we need to be absolutely on it."

Ainsworth has been known to keep team news fairly secret whilst at Wycombe and that is no different at QPR.

However, he has revealed to VAVEL that key players will be returning soon but is also cautious of other potential injuries:

"I know there's going to be players coming back from injury but I'm also certain we'll get more injuries before the end of the season, it happens in football.

"I really believe we'll be stronger come the other side of the international break.

"We don't want to be in a position where we are scrapping and looking over our shoulders, we need to do something about it in these next three games, and I intend to get the first win in these next three games."

QPR face Watford this weekend, March 11, with a 15:00 GMT kick-off at Loftus Road, as the R's go in search of their first win under the helm of Gareth Ainsworth.