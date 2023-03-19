"We want to arrive at Wembley in the best position": De Zerbi following Brighton's FA Cup progression

"Que será, será, whatever will, be will be", the chant that was constantly heard at the Amex. Without a doubt, after the final whistle, it will be Wembley for Brighton as they beat Grimsby in fashion (5-0) after a great performance in the second half. Deniz Undav, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March completed the scoresheet for the Seagulls who now have two games left to win the FA Cup trophy.

Manchester United will be the opponent to face next month at Wembley and earn a ticket to the final.

Roberto de Zerbi's post-match comments

Roberto De Zerbi, who had to see the game from the stands, had his thoughts to share after the game. He felt that the team could have done a better job during the first half as they went into halftime with a narrow score:

“We started well with the goal and then we could have been better. But I know it´s difficult when you come up against a lower league team, to not be focused 100 per cent. But the performance of the second half was a lot better”, said the manager.

A feeling that he transmitted to the team at the dressing rooms during the equator of the game:

“At half-time, I told the players to play with more passion, attitude and to be stronger. We want to arrive at Wembley in the best position, not as tourists”, stated De Zerbi.

"Ferguson is a very special player"

Even though the Man of the Match award went to Solly March, the player who got the most attention was Evan Ferguson after his two goals scored to help the team get through:

“He's a very special player and a special guy. I think he's playing very well, he can improve, to play with the team, not as a number nine but inside of the game”, expressed the Italian.

Finally, De Zerbi was asked about the future of the team, what was next and what to focus on. At the moment, he is only interested in making the team stronger:

“At the moment my only focus is on playing well and to improve and to become a great team. We are not a big team yet”.

He added:

“When I talk about becoming a great team, great teams play every game the same way, to try to win every game and give their best in every competition. That is our ambition”, he concluded.