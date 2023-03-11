The 'crucial' connection to the fan culture that Roberto De Zerbi has formed at Brighton

One thing is true since Roberto De Zerbi took over Brighton, and it is the instant connection to the fans. After Liverpool away at Anfield, the fans felt this very quickly.

It would be argued by most Albion fans that perhaps the main thing that has been missing since the promotion to the Premier League is a direct connection between the manager, fans, and the team like it is now. Despite former Albion manager, Graham Potter being instrumental in the change of the football club’s direction – it was still a common theme for ‘hit-outs’ at fans over the years. Regardless, times have certainly changed at the South Coast, with arguably the best feeling around the club for quite some time.

Brighton is enjoying the best moment in their history, with the potential of a top-four finish in the Premier League, and a genuine chance of their first-ever major trophy in the FA Cup. In that essence, the fans are naturally going to feel closer to the club, but something seems to be in the air around the city at the moment. Moises Caicedo signed a new contract with the club last week, claiming it was an ‘easy decision’, and the mood around the training ground was heavily lifted, and reflected in a dominant 4-0 win over West Ham on the following day. Caicedo was acclaimed to ‘want out’ from Brighton in the January transfer window, further reason to not believe every transfer rumour you read by certain touters.

Roberto De Zerbi's opinion...

VAVEL spoke to Roberto De Zerbi prior to the Leeds United fixture at Elland Road about the fan culture that is growing at the Amex. He said:

“In every club that I have worked for, I give respect for the fans. I know very well how important the fans’ support is for us. The relationship with our fans is natural. I don’t follow a relationship; it is just natural.”

De Zerbi is right in what he says, it is natural. His story from Ukraine to finding his ‘new home’ at Brighton set the tone from the beginning. Followed up with an Italian flag with his face on across the north stand – things were feeling different straight away. Of course, Brighton fans were hurting. After the mass exodus, everybody around the club was willing to back whatever was to happen next for the club; and little could reasonably foresee the incredible progress made since.



The importance of football fans being connected to a football club directly correlates to success. Regardless of anything, the fans are the ones who keep the club afloat, and without them – football is nothing. This importance is shared by the Italian manager:

“It is not important; it is crucial for us. I think playing in our stadium now, is amazing. The players feel the same about this and our atmosphere”.

The appreciation of the fans will settle well, but as mentioned, it is not something that Brighton fans have been used to – and will mean all the more to the people who pay their money to create this incredible story.

Brighton is playing the best football that most have witnessed in the entire history of watching the football club. Roberto De Zerbi certainly feels a lot more ‘Brighton’ than in recent history. Brighton is a different city, a special one; but not one that has been recognised by anyone outside of it enough... unless they are visiting the beach on a summer holiday. Finally, Brighton fans can share a similar emotion and winning mentality with an elite mentality background. Finally, Brighton fans are feeling a bit more like ‘themselves.’

Thank you, Roberto and team.