Stoke City 0-1 Brighton: Ferguson fires Brighton into the next round of the FA Cup

It was a typical banana skin tie for Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who travelled to Stoke on the back of a winless three weeks, having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Charlton Athletic - a side even further down the football pyramid than the Potters.

Whilst the game was far more tight and scrappy than the Italian would have liked, Leicester’s defeat at home to Blackburn highlighted the importance of just getting over the line and moving forward into the next round - now Brighton are third favourites to lift the trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Story of the Match

Brighton struggled to settle into the game early on, with Alex Neil’s side clearly structured and organised to combat the high intensity and intricate passing passages that the Premier League side were trying to construct. The two Stoke midfielders were extremely tight to Brighton’s double pivot of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister and let them both know very early on that they would not have an easy ride - both being caught out from behind.

The first real chance of the game fell to Stoke forward Tyrese Campbell - the son of prolific goal scorer Kevin Campbell. He eased past Lewis Dunk and fired a shot at goal that Jason Steele had to palm away. It showed that Stoke weren’t going to be rolled over easily without having a fair go.

De Zerbi’s side started to pick up more rhythm in their play, working the ball across the pitch and starting to drive forward in numbers. Tariq Lamptey delivered a pin-point cross to debutant Facundo Buonanotte, who was denied at the front post, and Jeremy Sarmiento danced through on a couple of occasions, forcing last-ditch blocks and challenges.

The goal that decided the game came at the half-an-hour mark when Lewis Dunk played an inch-perfect ball in behind the Stoke right back for Kaoru Mitoma to dart through and lay the ball across for Ferguson to tap home into the empty net. A slick, precise move that carved open the Championship side and killed the momentum that Neil's side were starting to build.

On his 400th appearance for his boyhood club, Dunk epitomised the ease at which Brighton makes football look. His incredible pass broke the lines simply and made the goal almost inevitable. It was a matter of time before Brighton would score, and whilst Stoke made it difficult, the quality of the Premier League side shone through in the move for the goal.

Stoke begin to fight back:

The Potters came into the second half with more intent and progressive desires. They began to build on the rare counterattacks and started to cause a bit of panic across the Brighton defence.

The golden chance came with 20 minutes to go as a cross into the box found an unmarked Axel Tuanzabe, whose header flashed across the goal just wide of the far post. It felt that if they were to get back into the game, they would have to take any chance that they got, and it seemed the opportunity to rescue the game had just escaped them.

The second half petered away as the energy and tenacity of the Stoke press started to wear away at their intensity. Brighton made several changes and had countless opportunities in the final minutes to add to their goal tally, with Danny Welbeck grazing the post and Deniz Undav's chip floating over the bar.

De Zerbi's side saw out Stoke's last punt into the box and sealed their place in the next round of the competition. The Championship side performed in a way that Alex Neil was proud of and kept a side who are firing goals in from all cylinders in the league above them at bay for the majority of the game.

The class in the midfield of Caicedo, and the dogged defending of Jan Paul van Hecke, stood out as key performances for the Seagulls and Roberto De Zerbi will be thrilled that his side came away unscathed, with a big game at the weekend at home to West Ham, in which they can attempt to reignite their league form and build on their hopes for European football next year.

The FA Cup this year also poses a huge opportunity for his side to attempt to win the first major trophy in the club's history. With Grimsby at home in the next round, they have a glorious chance to advance to Wembley and be just two games away from silverware.

This also opens the chance for European football for Brighton.

The future of the club is very rosy indeed.