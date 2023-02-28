Stoke City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Player Ratings

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the team's first goal whilst under pressure from Ben Wilmot of Stoke City during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bet365 Stadium on February 28, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion are a game away from Wembley after a professional performance against Championship side Stoke City saw Roberto De Zerbi's men go through.

The visitors had the bulk of the early possession and saw their domination rewarded with an opener after half-an-hour as Lewis Dunk slipped in Kaoru Mitoma to find Evan Ferguson for a simple open-goal finish.

Both sides had chances to score as the game ebbed on, with Danny Welbeck nearly wrapping the game up late on with a shot that crashed against Jack Bonham's post.

Albion will find out their fate for the last eight following the end of the fifth round's final tie tomorrow night, live on BBC One.

Stoke City

Jack Bonham - 6.5/10

Produced some good saves from Buonanotte, Sarmiento and Mitoma but did nearly give away a late goal after his clearance went straight to Undav.

Dujon Sterling - 5.5/10

Lost Mitoma for the opener and was limited in his attacking to help Campbell.

Ben Wilmot - 6.5/10

Effective at sweeping up numerous loose balls. Did step up into midfield at times to get the ball and was usually caught out by Brighton's quick movement.

Axel Tuanzebe - 6.5/10

Promising performance as he had to be alert and quick to snuff attacks out. Had Stoke’s closest chance after a header back across goal from a lofted free-kick went just wide.

Ki-Jana Hoever - 5/10

Had some poor early passes and touches and seemed to let the occasion get to him as he looked nervous all game.

Jordan Thompson - 5.5/10

Had a tough job throughout as Stoke's press often left him isolated in defensive midfield.

Lewis Baker - 5.5/10

Played in a more advanced role. Was booked for a bad foul on Caicedo in the second half and he struggled to get it forward.

Josh Laurent - 6/10

Quiet showing for one of Stoke's best performers in recent months. Pressed defence well.

Tyrese Campbell - 7/10

His side's most exciting player when on the ball, but that was a rarity. Always looked to make things happen.

Jacob Brown - 6.5/10

Constantly pressing and was always willing to run and pick the ball up with his back to goal.

Josh Tymon - 5.5/10

Quiet night in an unfamiliar role on the left of the front three. Mostly found himself defending and covering the space between between right-wing and midfield.

Will Smallbone (on for Laurent, 45') - 6/10

Harried the Brighton defence but his efforts were to little effect.

Sam Clucas (on for Sterling, 68’) - 6/10

Could do little to impact the game.

Bersant Celina (on for Campbell, 75') - 6.5/10

Impressed in the first few minutes of his cameo but struggled to do much else afterwards.

Connor Taylor (on for Tuanzebe, 75') - 6/10

Young defender put in a shift in a rare outing.

Nathan Lowe (on for Brown, 83') - 6/10

Tough game for the 17 year old to come into, but he put himself about with confidence and hunger.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Jason Steele - 7/10

Made some routine saves throughout and had little to do. Kicking and passing out was consistently good.

Pascal Gross - 6.5/10

Little to do but filled in nicely at right-back. Pulled a shot wide in the second half and was unusually ineffective when in advanced areas.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 7/10

Confident in his passing forward and won almost everything in the air. Tired as the game went on and allowed players to run at him more.

Lewis Dunk - 6.5/10

Struggled with Stoke's pace at times and misplaced some early passes, but the risk and reward style paid off as he slipped in Mitoma nicely to tee up Ferguson.

Tariq Lamptey - 6.5/10

Was a willing attacking runner on the left side and was tested defensively by Campbell's trickery.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6.5/10

Played in a deeper role which allowed him more time to pick out the forward players.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Sloppy in the beginning because of the early press but grew into the game and then kept it ticking over with ease. On the end of some harsh challenges and his reaction did not endear him to the home faithful.

Facundo Buonanotte - 6.5/10

Should have scored early on with a header at back post on his first start for the club. Willing to take the ball and turn, De Zerbi will be impressed.

Jeremy Sarmiento - 7/10

Kept getting on ball in good areas and was willing to run at the Stoke defence.

Kaoru Mitoma - 7.5/10

Dangerous. Always threatened to run onto passes and did just that for first goal. Nearly had a goal himself but Bonham produced a smart save at the near post.

Evan Ferguson - 7/10

Struggled to get on the ball early on, but had a simple finish for the opener.

Joel Veltman (on for Buonanotte, 68’) - 6/10

Solid replacement to aid the defensive effort.

Deniz Undav (on for Ferguson, 68’) - 6/10

Put himself about to little effect and missed a good chance to double the lead.

Julio Enciso (on for Mitoma, 75') - 6/10

A tad over excited as he wasted some chances in good areas

Danny Welbeck (on for Sarmiento, 78') - 6.5/10

Dropped in and got on the ball in good areas. Should have settled it late on but curling shot cannoned off post