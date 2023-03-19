Birmingham 0 - 2 Brighton: Poppy Pattison’s corner the difference as the Seagulls progress

Poppy Pattinson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with team mates after scoring the team's first goal. (Photo by Cameron Smith - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Brighton came to St Andrew's and did what they needed to do – go ahead, then sit back and break on the counter, which was enough to see themselves through to the semi-finals.

The home side projected positive build-up play and got the best out of their WSL opposition but was unlucky not to advance on the day.

A stunning set piece from Poppy Pattinson helped her side go into the lead. The in-swinging corner sailed straight into the top left, out of reach of Lucy Thomas.

Danielle Carter’s well-placed penalty extended the lead for her side not long after they gained their first. Brianna Visalli was clipped in the box, which led to the referee awarding the spot kick.

Birmingham ended the half hard done by, as they defended well in open play but were unlucky to go down twice from set pieces. They managed six shots at the interval, whilst the visitors used their set pieces to be clinical.

The home side’s luck did not change into the second half – they hit the woodwork a total of five times in the game.

Story of the Match

The opening ten minutes was a cagey affair between the two well-matched teams.

Both sides were desperate to assert their dominance, but Birmingham’s Jade Pennock came close, as her looping effort from outside the box rattled the crossbar.

The striker then came close again after easing past Victoria Williams, but Megan Walsh did enough to parry her effort out for a corner on the near post.

Katie Robinson linked up well with Danielle Carter. Carter’s initial shot was blocked, leaving the ball to drop for Robinson. Her effort hit the post, then rebounded off of Lucy Thomas’s head, which stopped the Seagulls from opening the scoring.

The visitors went ahead in the 26th minute – a deflected shot left Brighton with a corner. Poppy Pattinson did well to swing the set piece into the box with the perfect amount of spin on the ball, which sailed straight into the top left netting.

The momentum had been all with Brighton after their set-piece met the net.

Well-worked play on the right between Carter, Robinson and Pattinson pushed Birmingham deep into their own box. Visalli was caught inside the area, leading to the referee awarding a penalty.

Danielle Carter inevitably stepped up to take the penalty and easily placed past Walsh’s right, giving the visitors the brace they needed in the 33rd minute.

Birmingham had no doubt been shell-shocked by the visitor's two quick goals from set pieces.

The home side was lucky to not concede a third, after a pattern of mismatched passing between the goalkeeper and the defence left the ball close to the dominant pressing of the visiting side.

The Blues ended the half with promising play, as Pennock won a freekick on the edge of the box, but Christine Murray’s shot rebounded off of the orange wall.

Second Half

The momentum had been with the Blues from the whistle – a multitude of their chances in the opening fifteen minutes were unlucky not to hit the back of the net.

Jamie Finn’s shot tested Walsh - Her side-footed shot confused the Brighton keeper, as it looked to loop back into the net. Pennock then had yet another opportunity for her side but the effort hit the underside of the crossbar.

Ashley Hodson came onto the pitch with real intent – her first touch saw her shot hit the post yet again for the home side. The Blues could not be unluckier – this was the fifth time they had hit the woodwork during the match.

Brighton was quiet during the second half. It was clear that they were happy to sit back and invoke the pressure from the home side, in order to catch the Championship outfit on the break.

The Premiership side did well to go ahead but was lucky that several chances from Birmingham hit the woodwork, as it was clear that they did not want to back down. The Blues did not take the chances they gained, with Brighton progressing into the semi-finals.

Player of the Match – Poppy Pattinson

Her goal separated the two teams after 30 minutes - her corner was well out of reach for the home keeper and ensured her side went ahead. The fullback did well to leave with a clean sheet and to progress to the semi-finals, much to the home side's frustration.