Manchester United 5-0 Durham: Katie Zelem masterclass sends dominant United to FA Cup Quarter-Final

Vilde Boe Risa of Manchester United Women celebrates scoring their first goal with Adriana Leon during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Manchester United Women and Durham Women at Leigh Sports Village on February 26, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images )

Manchester United hosted a firm Durham side at the Leigh Sports Village in the fifth round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup.

The pair's last meeting, in October 2022, saw the Red Devils travel to the North East for the FA Women's League Cup; coming away from the fixture with a 2-2 draw.

Durham has only managed to keep two clean sheets away from home this season, and facing one of the Women's Super League's most prolific goalscoring teams always seemed like an intense challenge. However, the visitors kept competitive throughout the game; the professional levels showing considerably at the end of the game, where Durham appeared exhausted.

Marc Skinner named a strong side prior to the fixture, but following the recent international break, benched stars such as Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Aoife Mannion.

Lee Sanders, although without the talent and quality his counterpart has, named a side that proved very competitive. In his pre-match conference, he refused to let the media believe that the Wildcats will roll over against the WSL title-contenders.

Alessia Russo of Manchester United Women scores their fourth goal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Manchester United Women and Durham Women at Leigh Sports Village on February 26, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images )

Story of the Match

As expected, Manchester United dominated most of the first-half possession in this game. However, by 45 minutes, the home side had been called offside a total of six times. Getting into clear-cut goalscoring positions lacked from a usually dominant United side.

In fact, 8th-placed Championship side Durham held the majority of those chances, looking dangerous on the counter-attack. More often than not, Durham's attack would overload the United defence - but decision-making would inevitably let them down.

In the 31st minute, a determined Mollie Lambert won a challenge against United skipper Katie Zelem, and darted into the opposition's box. Despite teammate Jessica Clarke being in an onside, unmarked position, Lambert took the strike on herself, resulting in an easy save for Mary Earps. Should Lambert have squared the ball to Clarke, Durham may have boasted a goal over England's number one.

Just on the cusp of half time, a free-kick on the edge of the box was awarded to United after supposed foul play on Hannah Blundell. Vilde Boe Risa stood tall over the set piece and expertly curled the ball into the top left corner; putting the hosts ahead.

Second half

Both teams came out as competitive at the restart as they were in the first half.

Durham showed great strength in their formation, with each player understanding exactly what role they had to fulfil. This made attacking play more difficult than United had expected.

Six minutes after the restart of play, Katie Zelem picked up the ball just inside the Durham half and spotted the central run from Leah Galton. The pass that was regularly called offside in the first half was finally timed perfectly by all; Galton picked the ball out of the air from over her shoulder, striking hard and low into the net.

After an intense period of attack from Manchester United, a floated ball across the box found the foot of Hannah Blundell in the 66th minute, who stood at a tight goalscoring angle. Yet, a touch to bring the ball down set her perfectly, and could steer her strike past Naoisha McAloon to put the Red Devils three goals ahead.

Hannah Blundell of Manchester United Women celebrates scoring their third goal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Manchester United Women and Durham Women at Leigh Sports Village on February 26, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images )

After a high-boot from Sarah McFadden on Nikita Parris in the 75th minute, the hosts were awarded yet another free-kick. Zelem took charge of the ball's delivery, finding the head of substitute Alessia Russo in the box, who could again, get the better of McAloon.

Durham had one agonisingly close call in the closing minutes of the fixture, as substitute Saoirse Noonan volleyed the ball into the direction of the goal. Arguably getting the better of Earps, Noonan could not get the right side of the post, and the ball bounced into the thankful possession of Millie Turner.

Almost instantly, United took the ball to the other end of the pitch in a counter-attacking attempt. Although nearly every Durham player filled the box, that dangerous crossed ball that has proven a thorn in the side of the visitors all game, struck again. This time, Parris found herself in a perfect position to nod the ball in the net to add to the growing goal difference.

Player of the Match - Katie Zelem

The Manchester United skipper covered some serious ground over the 95 minutes. Almost every goalscoring opportunity came from the English midfielder, both in open-play and set-pieces. Zelem's visual ability is world-class; her quality is only heightened when acting on visions. After spending her international break with England, but not playing a major part within the squad, it will only be a matter of time before she makes a real mark on Sarina Wiegman's side.