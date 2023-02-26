Vitality Women's FA Cup Round-Up: A day of dramatic wins and heavyweight knockouts

Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten of Chelsea react after the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on February 26, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The fifth round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup did not disappoint eager spectators.

The remaining teams came from all areas of the FA's women's football pyramid; from the top of the Women's Super League, Manchester United, to fourth-tier National League side, Cardiff City Ladies.

Goals galore is the best way to describe the competition's fixtures this week. Across the round, viewers were treated to 29 goals in open play, a grand total of 51 with the inclusion of penalties. Four out of the eight matches had a scoreline greater than five goals.

But, as the fifth round concludes, 16 teams turn to eight, and the battle to win the Vitality Women's FA Cup continues.

Manchester United 5-0 Durham

Manchester United kicked off the day's proceeding by hosting eighth-placed Championship side Durham, for the second meeting of the sides this season.

Despite a completely dominant United performance, this really was a game of two halves. The hosts went in at half-time with a 1-0 lead, thanks to a world-class free kick from Vilde Boe Risa. Durham did well to limit the Red Devil's attacking prowess.

The WSL title contenders really picked up the pace in the second half. Marc Skinner's side finished the game with five different goalscorers from all areas of the pitch: Boe Risa, Leah Galton, Hannah Blundell, Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris all getting on the scoresheet.

A fantastic victory to follow what was a milestone day for defender Millie Turner, who was celebrated pre-match for making 100 appearances for United.

Millie Turner of Manchester United Women is presented with a framed ≈shirt to mark her 100th appearance by Manager Marc Skinner ahead of the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Manchester United Women and Durham Women at Leigh Sports Village on February 26, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images )

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

A real heavyweight game between two world-class WSL teams, watching this match-up in the fifth round guaranteed the elimination of a potential competition winner.

Arsenal did not lack goalscoring opportunities but has struggled to find the net since the long-term injuries to their two most prolific strikers, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

Chelsea, on the contrary, boasts a range of fantastic striking opportunities. Lauren James sprung to life, as she has in every game she has played recently. After what is now becoming recognised as a 'classic Lauren James run', the Arnold Clark Cup player of the tournament found Welsh international Sophie Ingle, to break the deadlock.

Chances came for Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum and Leah Williamson, but none could be converted.

Sam Kerr put the game to bed in the 56th minute, after receiving a pinpoint ball from Jelena Cankovic, putting the Australian one on one with Manuela Zinsberger.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea scores her team's second goal past Manuela Zinsberger of Arsenal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on February 26, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Lewes 6-1 Cardiff City Ladies

Seventh-placed Championship side Lewes completely dominated fourth-tier Cardiff City Ladies in front of their home support, securing their place in the quarter-final.

Cardiff City Ladies were the only remaining amateur team left in the competition, defying the odds to reach the fifth round. The visitors are also not to be confused with Cardiff City Women, affiliated with the men's Championship side.

Lewes came into the fixture heavy favourites to progress in the competition, following their victory against Ipswich Town in the fourth round.

At half-time, the game appeared a competitive one, with Lewes leading by two goals to one. Ingrid Aadland pulled one goal back on the cusp of the half, keeping the lowest-ranked side in the competition in the game.

Defender Ellie Mason celebrated her 100th appearance with the South East side by putting four goals past Laura O'Sullivan. Kenzie Weir and Aqsa Mushtaq put the final touches on the score line, scoring in the 89th and 92nd minute respectively.

Aqsa Mushtaq of Lewes celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Lewes and Cardiff City at The Dripping Pan on February 26, 2023 in Lewes, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Three-time FA Cup winners Manchester City travelled to the South West for the second time in four weeks, to take on Championship side Bristol City.

Gareth Taylor named a very strong team to take on the Robins, including a front-three of Lauren Hemp, Bunny Shaw and Chloe Kelly.

Manchester United loanee Grace Clinton led the attacking line for Bristol City, after scoring two goals in three games since joining in January.

By half-time, the Championship side was down by four goals to nil; with WSL top scorer Shaw already on a hattrick.

The home side picked up a consolation goal however, much to the frustration of Citizen's goalkeeper, Sandy MacIver.

But the fixture had all but run away from the hosts, as further goals came from Shaw (who finished the game with four goals), Filippa Angeldahl, Julie Blakstad (who bagged two) and Jemima Dahou.

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City celebrates a goal during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round clash between Bristol City and Manchester City at Ashton Gate on February 28, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

10th-placed WSL side, Brighton, hosted bottom-of-the-Championship outfit, Coventry United; with both teams looking to secure a spot in the next round.

Brighton took no chances in their team selection, Jens Schauer maintained the quality in his squad. Katie Robinson, who made her first senior appearance for England a week ago, started the game, alongside Danielle Carter and Brianna Visalli.

Coventry named Leicester City loanee Connie Scofield in their starting eleven, with former Bristol City and Tottenham forward Ellie Butler on the bench.

Most of the game was spent at 1-0 to Brighton, with Visalli netting the first goal in the 17th minute.

But, the last 15 minutes of the match is where the game really took off.

Visalli scored again, to double the lead of the hosts, just 10 minutes before Lee Geum-min made it three. In less than three minutes, an unfortunate defensive error led to Francesca Orthodoxou putting the ball in her own net. In what was essentially the last kick of the game, Lee made it five for the hosts.

Players of Brighton & Hove Albion huddle prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at Broadfield Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Reading (4-5)

The second clash between two WSL sides, failing to set Brisbane Road alight.

Both teams have found the domestic league challenging over the last few weeks, with the two sides only boasting one win in eight matches. Ironically, Reading's last win was against Tottenham back in December.

There was not a great deal of excitement to this game, with neither team looking like an attacking threat for 120 minutes of open play.

The exclusion of Beth England further reduced this threat for Spurs, as the England international has been crucial in providing goals since joining from London neighbours Chelsea in January.

Much to the joy of the travelling supporters, Reading scored each one of their penalties, following the conclusion of open play. Kerys Harrop missed from the spot for the hosts, unfortunately costing their progression to the quarter-final.

Nikola Karczewska of Tottenham Hotspur and Easther Mayi Kith of Reading compete for the ball during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur Women and Reading Women at Brisbane Road on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Charlton Athletic 0-1 Birmingham City

In a close game between two Championship teams level on points in the league, Birmingham nicked a winner over Charlton in the 102nd minute.

The first half of the contest proved a relatively equal match-up - as most spectators expected.

Attacks came from both sides, calling both goalkeepers, Sian Rogers and Lucy Thomas, into action.

The Blues had a goal shout in the second half, believing that the ball crossed Rogers' goalline. The referee waved on and the deadlock was still to be broken.

The Addicks had an agonisingly close attempt clatter off of the bar following the restart, by none other than former Blues attacker, Emma Follis.

The game progressed to extra time, where finally, the crowd could celebrate a goal. 12 minutes in, Ashley Hodson spun her defender, darted into the box, and chipped Rogers to put the Blues through to the next round of the cup.

Jade Pennock of Birmingham City shoots during the Barclays FA Women's Championship match between Birmingham City and London City Lionesses at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by George Wood - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

West Ham United 0-0 Aston Villa (6-7)

The two claret and blue sides of the WSL battled right until the end, relying on goalkeeper's penalties to win the game.

Despite showing dominance in possession, Aston Villa struggled to penetrate West Ham's backline; the Hammers resolute in their defending.

England internationals Rachel Daly (a former Hammer) and Jordan Nobbs looked most likely to break down the Irons defence, always looking for each other while on the ball.

The deadlock was broken in the 50th minute by Daly, slotting past former teammate Mackenzie Arnold to put the Midlands side ahead.

This scoreline looked almost set, until West Ham's star player, Dagny Brynjarsdottir tapped in from a brilliant individual run from substitute Izzy Atkinson.