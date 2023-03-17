Birmingham vs Brighton: Vitality Women's FA Cup Preview, Quarter-Final, 2023

Birmingham City and Brighton & Hove Albion will go head to head for the second time this season as both teams gear up for the quarter-finals of the Vitality Women's FA Cup on Sunday .

Last time out, the Blues picked up a 3-2 victory against the Seagulls in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup group stage in October.

Now Women's Super League side Brighton have the possibility to go for revenge against Darren Carter's Women's Championship team in the battle for an entry to the semi-finals.

Birmingham are currently sitting at 4th position in the Championship, only one point behind Southampton with a game in hand.

With four wins in the last six league games, they find themselves in great form before the cup match.

The Blues previously kicked Charlton out of the competition through a close 1-0 victory. Ashley Hodson scored the decisive goal in the 101st minute of extra time.





The match up with Birmingham will be Amy Merricks' third game as interim manager since Jens Scheuer parted ways with the club. She lost the first two in the WSL against top of the table Chelsea and Manchester City. Her team have not picked up a win in the WSL for seven games now.

In the league, they are occupying 11th postition with one point ahead of bottom of the table Leicester City.



The last opportunity for celebration was when the Seagulls comfortably walked away 5-0 against Coventry United in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup with two goals from Brianna Visalli and sub Lee Geum-min and an own goal from Francesca Orthodoxou.

Team News

Birmingham City

After a suspension, Harriet Scott is expected to make a return to the back three defense together with Louise Quinn and Abbi Jenner.

Olivia McLoughlin who joined the club as a loanee is cup-tied since she has played for Aston Villa before in this year's competition.

The Blues still have to do without Louanne Worsey who has just returned to the pitch for the academy side, however - as of now - is not yet ready for the first team.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Merricks' side are still missing Maisie Symonds and Dejana Stefanovic who are both out with injuries.

Lee Geum-min who put two at the back of the net after coming onto the pitch in the last Women's FA Cup outing has since been part of the starting line up in central midfield.

Therefore, the Seagulls hope for another successfull performance from her in front of the goal.

Likely Lineups

Birmingham

Thomas; Scott, Lo. Quinn, Jenner; Finn, Estcourt, Devlin, Murray, Wilson; Hodson, Pennock

Brighton

Walsh; Kullberg, Morse, Bergsvald, Pattinson; Olme, Connolly; Robinson, Lee, Sarri; Terland

Key players

Birmingham - Jade Pennock

Pennock was just announced as the pick for the Barclays Women's Championship Player of the Month as well as Goal of the Month Award for February

The awarded goal was a beautiful distance shot against Lewes FC on February 5th. The ball went just beneath the bar with no chance for the keeper. In that game she scored three in total.

Brighton - Katie Robinson

Robinson has shown great performances this far into the season earning her a spot on the Lionesses squad.

She brings a lot of pace to Brighton's right wing and works well together with Emma Kullberg. Together they even put Chelsea in danger when they met in the WSL last week.

Robinson has both scored and given assists three times in the current WSL season and Women's FA Cup season showing the worth she can bring to a game.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

It is a trip up to the midlands for Brighton as Birmingham play hosts at St. Andrew's Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The kick-off time will be at 2:00 PM GMT on Sunday, March 19th.

How can I watch?

Those watching from the UK can watch the game for free on the FA player, as coverage begins from 2:00 PM GMT.