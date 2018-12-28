on VAVEL
Brighton & Hove Albion Women Football Club
Brighton & Hove Albion Women Football Club

Football Team

Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion Women Football Club

1990 Brighton

Brighton compete in the Women's Super League and are managed by former England coach Hope Powell. They play their games at the People's Pension Stadium, home to Crawley Town in the men's game. Early Life Brighton were founded in 1967 as 'Brighton GPO'. This team was created by workers at the Post Office's telephone exchange. They were one of the founding six members of the Sussex Marlet Women's League in 1969 - which has now transitioned into t...
Brighton & Hove Albion Women Football Club

<div>Could Arsenal find themselves with the title once again this year? (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)</div><div><br></div>

FA Women’s Super League Preview

Adam Millington

Joe Montemurro’s Arsenal look to hold on to the title, whilst Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur feature in their first FAWSL seasons....

