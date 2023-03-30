"They will be sticking together" - Gareth Ainsworth previews Wigan clash

Queens Park Rangers travel to the DW Stadium later today, as they face fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Gareth Ainsworth's side have won just once under his management, in a 1-0 win over Watford a few weeks back.

The R's lost 1-0 last time out against Birmingham City following a heavy 6-1 defeat to Blackpool just days before and he will be hoping his side respond against the Latics this afternoon.

Confidence still high

Apart from their brilliant 1-0 win over Watford a few weeks back at Loftus Road, QPR are still in a relatively poor run of form in the Championship.

Just two wins in the league since October mean they are still in real danger of relegation to League One and currently sit six points off the relegation zone in 19th place.

Scotland claimed a famous 2-0 win over Spain during the international break (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images)

However, after a successful international break for his players who played for their national teams, Ainsworth remains happy with the mood in the squad going into this afternoon's game:

"The confidence is the same but some players just having been around the training ground.

"The mood today will be picked up by Lyndon (Dykes) coming in here and bouncing in here after beating Spain, Jamal (Lowe) got a good result for Jamaica against Mexico, there has been some real good results.

"The boys who have gone away have all gone and picked up positive results, so I think there will be smiles on their faces.

"I will make sure the energy is here, all I can do is my absolute best to try and put a team out to beat Wigan and that is all you can do.

"We're not hiding anything, we are trying to do absolutely everything we can.”

Wigan are no easy challenge

For the hosts today, it's been a miserable season on and off the pitch.

With financial difficulties and points deductions looming, relegation looks unavoidable for the Latics, who sit bottom of the Championship.

Wigan are bottom of the Championship (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

However, despite their position and poor run of form, Ainsworth reiterated that Wigan will be no easy match:

"They are a solid team," he said

"They've picked up a couple of draws, a couple of clean sheets.

"There will be a siege mentality from their boys. They will be sticking together.

"It has obviously been well documented there about what has happened. It probably goes to the show the standard of the Championship and what you have to do to even touch the play-offs.”

With Ainsworth mentioning the financial problems at Wigan, he also explained just what it takes to compete financially in the Championship in order to be successful:

"You have to spend. You have to spend a lot just to be in the Championship, just to compete in the Championship. We almost stayed up with my last club, but we just failed because we could not afford the better players. We needed a couple of more players.

"Your jaw drops sometimes with some of the figures that are talked about , what people are paying people or what people are earning in the Championship and what it takes to compete.

"I think Wigan are an example of a club who are struggling financially as well.

"I'm not saying we are right in that, but we need to be careful.

"The owners have been fantastic here for many years and touched the Premier League and spent some great money, but we can't keep doing that, it's unsustainable.

"There is going to be a mentality amongst their players of them sticking together which is going to be tough to break down, but we are in a good place.”

QPR face Wigan this afternoon, April 1, with a 15:00 BST kick-off at the DW Stadium.