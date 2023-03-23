Former Premier League keeper joins Wrexham

18 years after his last spell at the Racecourse, former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster put pen to paper at Wrexham on a deal until the end of the season.

A man who counts Watford and Manchester United to his CV, Foster arrives at his former club nearly two decades prior to his last cameo, where he led the club to the LDV Vans Trophy Final.

Here’s some more into a possibly title-winning signing and what to expect.

Career so far

Foster started at non-league side Racing Club Warwick before signing for Second Division side Stoke City, where Foster remained for the next four seasons.

At his time at the Bet365 Stadium, Foster was subject to many loan deals which included: Bristol City, Tiverton Town, Stafford Rangers, Kidderminster Harriers and finally his loan at Wrexham, which gained some deserved population.

This caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United, who took a punt on the promising shot-stopper.

Ben Foster at Manchester United - (Photo: Matthew Ashton/GETTY Images)

Foster was sent out on loan to Watford for the 2005-06 and 2006-07 season, as he oversaw a promotion to the Premier League and then a relegation straight back down to the Championship.

Foster returned to Manchester United and his cameo’s were rare, but he collected many accolades, including Premier League’s, FA Cup’s and the Champions League.

Foster lined out for Birmingham City after his departure from Old Trafford, and at his time at the Blues, Foster was part of one of the most prodigious achievements in Birmingham’s history, as they won the League Cup in 2011 after beating Arsenal in the final.

Ben Foster’s League Cup success at Birmingham City - (Photo: Popperfoto/GETTY Images)

He switched across the Midlands as he joined West Bromwich Albion,, where he spent the next 6 years. Despite not having any domestic success, he became a stalwart in the Albion side that were a consistently solid Premier League outfit up until their relegation in 2018.

Foster rejoined Watford in the 2018-19 season and was initially brought in as cover for Heurelho Gomes but straight away established his spot as number one, making his most ever appearances.

In September 2022, Foster announced his retirement from professional football after many glittering years. Moves to Newcastle, Tottenham and Leamington were suggested, with Foster offering his services to the latter but he finally made a U-Turn on his decision to retire after interest from Wrexham, who are locked in a promotion battle.

International career

Ben Foster at England - (Photo: Joel Auerbach/GETTY Images)

Foster was called up on 8 occasions for England, but nevertheless played an important part.

His first involvement was when he was included in the stand-by-list for the 2006 World Cup after injury to Rob Green, but a year later in 2007 is where Foster began to become heavily involved under Steve McLaren.

The shot stopper retired from international football in 2011 after a falling out with Fabio Capello, but in 2014, Foster was involved in England’s torrid World Cup campaign before retiring from international football.

Foster speaks upon his arrival

“I’m over the moon!” Foster told Wrexham’s media team.

“I’ve been at the Club an hour this morning and it seems a really nice place. Everyone is down to earth and the manager’s top class.

“It’s changed a lot since I was last here, but it’s nice to be back and it’s nice to be back as a player too. It will be interesting to see how my body feels after training today! I’m looking forward to getting started.

“The first time I was here, it was genuinely the springboard to the rest of my career – on the back of the loan move, playing in the LDV Vans Trophy Final at the Millennium Stadium, I got my move to Manchester United at the start of the next season. It was absolutely bonkers!

“If you’d told me 18 years ago that I’d have gone on to have the career that I have had, I probably wouldn’t have believed you to be honest so I do owe a lot to Wrexham.”