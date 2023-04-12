John Stones: The Premier League's most underrated footballer

The term "underrated" in football is often thrown around very easily as some players are given the label despite being very much appreciated by most football fans.

However there are still footballers who somehow go under the radar despite putting up excellent performances on a consistent basis for their teams, and a perfect example of this is Manchester City's defensive rock John Stones.

Stones is currently playing at an incredibly high level under Pep Guardiola as he has established himself as a world-class footballer with incredible ability all around his game.

In order to understand just how underrated Stones is, we need to take a look at some of his key attributes and how he has thrived in Man City's system.

Incredible Defensive Solidity

Stones has shown his remarkable defensive ability almost every time he has stepped on the pitch this season.

The English centre-half is quick, strong and a brilliant tackler of the ball.

Combine these attributes with his sublime defensive awareness and you have a monster in defence.

His reading of his opponents is also integral in his game, as opposing attackers find it extremely difficult to outsmart Stones while trying to get past him, which makes him a gifted one-on-one defender.

Ability on the ball

In modern football we have seen the importance of centre-backs being comfortable on the ball as well as off the ball, as they play a key part in their team's build up.

This is no exception when it comes to Stones as he has incredible technical ability in possession.

He is completely comfortable with the ball at his feet as he is able to drive the ball up the pitch with ease.

Along with this Stones possesses an incredible passing range which he has shown in his recent performance against Liverpool as he played some perfect passes across the field to Man City's wingers.

Recent change in roles

Guardiola is known for transforming players from one role in the team to another, in order to fit his system.

Stones is one of many players who have shined under the Spaniard after one of these tactical changes, as Guardiola has recently deployed him as a midfielder on paper heading into their recent fixtures.

This has meant that he would push up the field and play besides Rodri in possession, which gives Man City a numerical advantage in the midfield.

Off the ball Stones goes back into defence when required to do so.

This switch in roles has tested his comfortability in possession and decision-making skills, along with his ability to resist the opposition press and many other attributes.

Stones has flourished in his new role putting up excellent performances in his recent games, including winning the man-of-the-match against Bayern Munich and a brilliant display against Liverpool as mentioned earlier.

John Stones shows off his man of the match award following an excellent performance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Consistency on the International Stage

It is not only at club level where Stones has shown how consistent he is.

Whilst his performances for Man City have been spectacular, these club performances have earned him 66 caps for England and he has been a key player in the Three Lions' squad for some time.

He is a regular starter under Gareth Southgate and has formed a regular duo at the heart of defence with Harry Maguire.

Maguire is generally the player who receives most of the praise by fans but Stones never fails to disappoint on the international stage.

He played a part in England's astonishing Euro 2020 campaign, where they reached the final and narrowly lost to Italy on penalties.

Stones is in the prime years of his career at 28 years old, so expect to see him keeping his spot in the national side for the upcoming Euros in 2024 and possibly even the World Cup in 2026.

Hopefully fans start to realise how incredible Stones is as a footballer, and start to give him the recognition he deserves.