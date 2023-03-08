Bayern Munich vs PSG: Post-Match Player Ratings

Julian Naglesmann's team made light-work of Christophe Galtier's Paris Saint-Germain, beating them 2-0 on the night (3-0 on aggregate) and knocking them of the Champions League.

Eric Choupo-Moting haunted his former club and opened the scoring just after the hour mark, followed by Serge Gnabry who wrapped the game up with one minute left of the 90.

It ended up being a comfortable win for the home side, with PSG being knocked out at the Round of 16 stages for the fifth time in seven years.

With the club's priority being this competition and with the history of previous managers, this is likely to be Galtier's last game in charge of the Parisians.

Here is how the players rated at the Allianz Arena:

Bayern Munich

Yann Sommer - 6/10

Nearly gave away a goal in the first half after he was sloppy with possession and had it snatched off him by Thomas Muller. Other than that, he was solid and made some important saves, including two good headers from Sergio Ramos.

Josip Stanisic - 7/10

A solid day at the office for the 22-year-old. The Croatian was comfortably on the ball and made some brilliant tackles. He kept Nuno Mendes quiet for the majority of the match.

Dayot Upamecano - 8/10

Sensational at the back today for his side. Marked his fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe out of the game and made some very key interceptions. One of their best players tonight and played an integral part in their clean sheet.

Upamecano tackling Mbappe - (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

Matthijs de Ligt - 8/10

Did very well alongside Upamecano. Also made some key interceptions, blocks, and won all of his aerial duals.

Alphonso Davies - 8/10

Brilliant down the left hand side, defending and attacking. Seemed to be everywhere on the pitch and he was always positive by looking for the attacking options.

Leon Goretzka - 7/10

Dominated the midfield and barely put a foot wrong. Had a 94% pass completion rate and showed composure in the final third to square the ball to Choupo-Moting for an assist.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Worked tirelessly alongside Goretzka tonight and helped dominate proceedings. He didn't lose the ball very often and put in a huge tackle to kick start the attack for their second goal.

Kingsley Coman - 6/10

Had a decent game down the right flank. Brought pace and energy to the attacks that enticed players to foul him.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

A classic Muller performance. Linked the play up well and brought players into the game. Showed some good pieces of skill and showed his leadership skills to get his side over the line. Also nabbed the ball away from Verratti for the first goal.

Jamal Musiala - 9/10

Arguably the best player on the pitch tonight. His quick feet, control in tight areas, and will to attack really spurred his side on. He was also denied a glorious assist when Choupo-Moting's goal was ruled out for interference.

Musiala controls the ball - (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Eric Choupo-Moting - 7/10

He has come a long way from his Stoke City days. Was denied a brilliant header as Muller was stood in an offside position, but then was there to tap in later on to put his side 1-0 up. He did the simple things well and overall had a good game.

Substitues:

Leroy Sane (68') - 5/10

Sane certainly caused a lot of threat when he came on, but he could have made better use of the ball. Slowed the game down at times and his decision making was poor. But overall, he had a decent cameo.

Sadio Mane (82') - 5/10

Did have the ball in the back of the net with his only shot, however he was marginally offside. Didn't have much time to do anything else.

Serge Gnabry (86') - 6/10

Scored the goal that put the game to bed with a clinical finish.

Joao Cancelo (86') - 6/10

May have only been on the pitch for four minutes but he did exactly what he was brought on to do. Combined well with Gnabry and got the assist that wrapped up the game.

Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 5/10

Made some decent saves in the first half, but couldn't do a lot about either goals. Exits the Champions League failing to register a clean sheet.

Marquinhos - N/A

Went off injured early on.

Sergio Ramos - 6/10

The best of the back three and also had two good opportunities to score. Could have done better on the first.

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

He was forced to play out of position but did a decent job considering. A few good clearances and tackles, but was slow at times.

Nuno Mendes - 5/10

Showed good attacking signs early on but then failed to establish himself in the game. Coman will leave him going home with a headache.

Achraf Hakimi - 4/10

Was over-powered by Davies on a lot of occasions and struggled to get forward. Lost the ball too many times and got booked.

Fabian Ruiz - 5/10

Hard to stand out in a poor midfield tonight but did ok. Made a few decent passes, but didn't work hard enough.

Marco Verratti - 4/10

Cost his team as he was sloppy and gave the ball away for the first goal. That damaged PSG's confidence and they didn't look the same since.

Vitinha - 6/10

Decent on the ball and showed some good touches. However, he didn't quite have the end product to match.

Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

Had a few half chances but really struggled to get into the game. Upamecano marked him out of it.

Lionel Messi - 6/10

Failed to have the impact many wanted him to have. Had some nice moments but faded out of the game. Sums up the struggles that PSG have in this competition.

Messi looking dejected after loss to Bayern Munich - (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Nordi Mukiele (ON 36' OFF 45') - N/A

A very strange substitute. Replace the injured Marquinhos, but then subbed at half time for an apparent injury that he struggled with at the weekend.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu (45') - 5/10

Thought he did ok, especially for a 17-year-old. Made some good tackles but showed some inexperience.

Warren Zaire-Emery (76') - 5/10

Was brought on to revive the midfield. Failed to have an impact on the game. A tough task for such a young man.

Hugo Ekitike (82') - N/A

Juan Bernat (82') - N/A