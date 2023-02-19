Ives Serneels believes his Belgian side are taking the "next step"

Despite not qualifying for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Belgium boss Ives Serneels said he is happy to see the progress being made in his Red Flames side whilst speaking after their second Arnold Clark Cup victory, this time over Korea Republic.

Despite falling behind to an early Lee Geummin goal at The Coventry Building Society Arena, the Europeans were level just before half time. Tessa Wullaert's long range effort was deflected and looped over the Korean 'keeper to restore parity at the break.

Belgium took the lead in the second period, Tine De Caigny did well to shift her body and tap an effort into the bottom corner after Jungmi in the Korean net fumbled a corner which ultimately secured the victory for Serneels' side.

The Head Coach pointed out that the Red Flames side today was much changed compared to their first game in Milton Keynes on Thursday against Italy.

He said "We changed ten players today from the game against Italy so that’s news that everyone wants to show that they can be in the team, and it’s something we want to see."

A loud contingent of Belgian fans took over the hospitality area at the CBS Arena and aided by the splattering of South Koreans behind the goal created a superb atmosphere.

Speaking about the travelling supporters, Serneels claimed "It’s nice, we are proud they are here. When we are playing at home we see more and more of our fans are enjoying our games so it’s our job to create good performances."

Super skipper Tessa

Tessa Wullaert grabbed the top scorer award in World Cup qualifying, even though the Red Flames finished second in their qualifying group and missed out on the final tournament after losing to Portugal in the play-off semi final.

The striker was on the scoresheet yet again today, continuing her impeccable form that has given her a goal a game for Eredivisie newcomers Fortuna Sittard.

Speaking about his captain, Serneels said "The most important thing is she played a good game, it was nice to see her score a goal. I think she played well in the number 10 position. We know when we can use her qualities, she can bring something extra for the team but she knows she needs 10 other girls around her to bring these sorts of performances."

Wullaert's goal today brought her Arnold Clark Cup tally up to two after her injury time finish at Stadium MK on Thursday broke Italian hearts to give Belgium a 2-1 win.

Tessa Wullaert kept up her fantastic scoring record with another goal. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A mix of youth and experience

As part of the process of rebuilding after their failure to qualify for the World Cup, the Belgian management team have looked to bring in some young players as they usher in a new generation.

Serneels was clear about his vision, saying "This is the next step, we are bringing in young girls who have talent and want to show they are ready to play in the team. It makes a good mix between the young and experienced players to create a team that want to be better and better in every game."

Whilst also concentrating on the new talent coming up, such as Marie Detruyer who scored her first Red Flames goal against Italy on Thursday, the manager still highlighted the importance of his more experienced players, saying "It’s important you have the experienced players in the team when young girls are coming in.”

Looking ahead to England

In their final game of the Arnold Clark Cup on Wednesday, Belgium take on England in Bristol where a win could see Belgium crowned champions if they win by two goals or more.

Serneels is looking forward to the test, and said "I’m a realistic person so we know that it will be a very difficult game but we are in a new process, we are bringing new girls into the team and I think they have to enjoy that moment on Wednesday but with the right mentality to show their qualities"

Winning the competition would top off a shock set of results for the Belgians, the only side in the competition not to have qualified for the World Cup.