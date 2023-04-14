Steve Cooper wants to 'match the performance' of the fans

Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest head coach applauds his teams supporters during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 1st April 2023. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper sat down with the press ahead of the important clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

With Forest bang out of form, Cooper was quizzed on the mood around the squad and what he is going to do to dig Forest out of this position. With Forest being dragged back into a relegation scrap after a disappointing run of results has left them free-falling.

As well as this Cooper discussed the fitness of the squad, the clash with Man United and the fitness of his injury-ravaged squad.

Here are the highlights from Cooper's press conference.

On the fitness of the squad

Forest have been bombarded with injuries this season with 11 senior players currently sidelined including Willy Boly, Renan Lodi and Ryan Yates

But their bad luck with injuries does not seem to be easing.

Cooper said: "So obviously we picked up some injuries last week as everybody saw players walking off. I don't want to put definite times on how long they are going to be out for but obviously, that wasn't great last week and so no players return.

"It's not an ideal situation, but not one that we're going to dwell on because obviously, the most important thing at the moment is trying to improve results and we have to always focus on the guys that can play the next game."

Scott McKenna was back on the bench for Forest's defeat to Aston Villa last weekend after sustaining a hamstring injury that ruled him out for two months.

"McKenna was back on the bench last week. So that's a positive. So he's had another week's training and I guess a little bit closer to starting games."

On Forest's precarious position in the league

After a string of disappointing results, Forest have found themselves slipping closer to the dropzone, as the end of the season edges closer.

Forest have only picked up three points from their last nine games and are without a win since the beginning of February.

"The objective hasn't changed in terms of what we want to achieve this year. We've made it slightly more difficult of course because of the recent results there's no hiding away from that, but it was always going to be a challenge to reach them objectives.

"We're still on that journey of trying to do whatever it needs. We've got to give even more whether it's how we play, how we believe, work rate, confidence, togetherness, everything that you need to win a football match and we've got to give more and that's where we're at.

"We've been in a difficult situation before this season and we've never been too far away from it. Even when league tables might have suggested otherwise. We've always been a couple of sets of results from it, good or bad.

"I'm not seeing a lack of confidence. I'm definitely not seeing a lack of effort. Nobody's hiding away from the challenge. It's one that we are facing head-on. We need to do better of course and that's the pride and the belonging that we've got at the club. But in the end match days are the key and we've got to make sure that they're the most important days and the days where we deliver the most, it starts with me of course and we all want to take responsibility.

"I'm not seeing any negativity, frustration, or disappointment after results where we felt we should have done better but I've seen a real determination and we've got to use that to be at our best."

Cooper has praised the fans for their continued support and pledges to match their performance.

"The fans have been incredible and the support has been integral to anything positive that has happened this season including after a poor performance. They just need to continue. It's us. The players and I need to give them more and we want to try and match their performance."

On the new sporting director Ross Wilson

After only six months at the club, Filippo Giraldi was sacked on Wednesday and was replaced with former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson, who becomes the third person in that role this season.

"It hasn't interfered with my day-to-day work, nothing does to be honest because that's what it is my work and I have to give that 100%, obviously the club have made a change with Filippo going and bringing in Ross.

Embed from Getty Images

"I believe that the sporting director or the chief football officer is something that a club needs. I think it will help the club's progress both on and off the pitch so I'm an advocate of that. I had a good relationship with Filippo, and we will work very hard to have a good relationship with Ross and work together on that. I think the role is an important one for the club from a multidisciplinary point of view in helping the club grow and progress to the club that we wanted to be."

On the clash with Manchester United

Forest take on Man United for the fourth time this season after a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final at the beginning of the year.

Cooper's side have lost all three so far and is yet to hit the back of the net.

"Of course you're playing Man United and it's full of incredible players and whatever team you play against, we've seen it in two cup games and the league game already, you know you're gonna come up against a really difficult opponent.

"We've got to back ourselves to do well in the game and believe in the plan that we put in place and give everything we can to play well. We've got to go in there with real positivity, a real concentration on what we feel it takes to win.

"We're at home. It's Sunday afternoon. The whole world watches because of the timing of it and not only do we want to give everything to put on a good performance we want to give even more to get the right result."

Nott'm Forest take on Manchester United at 4:30pm live on Sky Sports on Sunday, April 16, 2023.