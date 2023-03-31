"We have a good hope he's available" - Erik ten Hag gives Marcus Rashford update

Erik ten Hag has provided Manchester United fans with a promising update concerning Marcus Rashford's injury ahead of their Premier League fixture against Newcastle on Sunday.

Man United will travel to Newcastle on the weekend in the hope to continue their push for Champions League football and increase their gap on a manager-less Tottenham Hotspur.

The game against Newcastle can help Ten Hag's side reach a four point lead on Spurs should they win on Sunday, as well as having a game in hand on the North London side.

Following a knock against Fulham in their FA Cup Quarter-Final match, Ten Hag has given an update on the injury that Rashford sustained, as well as his current contract situation.

"Today he joined in the group [training], so I think we have one more day; we have a good hope he is available, I think so". Ten Hag said. "[The contract] is an internal process. We focus on winning games and we also plan for the future but it is about the agents, the football director - John Murtough. Rashy and I are focused on performing."

"With his form, it's not like I am Harry Potter. It's like a process and so there are many tools you are putting in, so in your management, you let him get to his best form and his best shape. Especially, it's a lot about himself, so when he is in the best attitude and mentality then he will score goals", Ten Hag added.

Getty: Simon Stacpoole

'They are a hard team to beat, but we are looking forward to it'

Ten Hag and his side have acknowledged that Newcastle are a difficult team to defeat, especially following their Carabao Cup final battle, with Ten Hag stating that Newcastle's tactics 'irritate him'.

United have beat Newcastle on just one occasion since Ten Hag took over, where they won the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, but a trip to St James' Park may prove to be a tougher challenge than they realise.

"The aim from the Premier League is to have tempo in the game, but they also have to be consistent to let the game go and do and act what their policy is. [Newcastle's tactics] is about us and like we did in the two previous games, it's about us.", Ten Hag stated.

Newcastle have won some important points at home in the league this season, fending off opponents such as Chelsea and holding Manchester City to a draw in August. Although dropping off slightly since the New Year, Newcastle look very threatening in their pursuit for European football for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

Both teams come into this game with the hope of increasing pressure on Spurs and will hope to make the most of their games-in-hand on the North London side.

Ten Hag continued to say, "We're looking forward to the challenge as we have already had many challenges this season we have shown and given the evidence that we can beat them."

Getty: Rob Newell

'Scott has scoring capabilities'

Following his exceptional international form with Scotland, Ten Hag has been presented with a fantastic opportunity to play a confident, in-form Scott McTominay against Newcastle. The Scotsman's versatility allows Ten Hag to use him in many roles and positions around the pitch, including as a goalscorer.

Playing as a striker in the United academy opens up options for Ten Hag to utilise him in other positions and hope to get the best out of him.

"I think Scott [McTominay] can play in many roles and it is clear he has scoring capabilities, we have seen for Scotland but also this season for us. He is a really good finisher, but I see him as a midfielder. I think I'm happy because what he is doing with the team, the team is performing better", he went on to say.