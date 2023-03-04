Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

Relegation-threatened Everton take on Nottingham Forest off the back of a 4-0 defeat to league leaders Arsenal on Wednesday, a result which left the Toffees 18th in the Premier League table, a point from safety, having played a game more than most around them.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have eased their own relegation fears in recent months, largely thanks to an impressive run of home form.

Steve Cooper’s side are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home matches coming into Sunday’s clash at the City ground, and haven taken points from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City during that time.

That run has lifted The Reds up to 13th, four points clear of the drop zone, and of their opponents this weekend.

Team News

Forest boss Steve Cooper issued an injury update on several members of his squad on Friday.

Cooper confirmed that Ryan Yates and Moussa Niakhate were back in training and ‘close’ to being involved in the squad.

Meanwhile, the full-back pair of Renan Lodi and Serge Aurier are doubts for Sunday’s game.

“Renan Lodi walked off at West Ham so we will see where he is,'' Cooper said.

''We’re not sure on Serge Aurier at the moment, but he’s working hard.''

Those who will definitely be absent include goalkeeper Dean Henderson, currently on loan at the club from Manchester United, and striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Everton fans received encouraging news regarding striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin when Sean Dyche faced the media for his pre-match press conference.

Dyche said that Calvert-Lewin was ‘recovering’ and ‘getting stronger’, and did not rule out the possibility of the 25-year-old being involved on Sunday.

Nathan Patterson and James Garner are also edging closer to returns, with the pair having featured for Everton’s Under-21s side on Thursday night.

Likely Line-ups

Nottingham Forest

Navas; Williams, Worrall, Felipe, Toffolo; Freuler, Shelvey, Colback; Gibbs-White, Johnson; Wood

Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Maupay

Key Players

Nottingham Forest - Brennan Johnson

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

A product of Forest’s academy, Johnson enjoyed his breakout year with the club as they secured promotion to Premier League via the play-offs last season, and the 21-year-old has continued to impress in the top-flight.

Topping the charts for Forest in terms of goals and minutes played in the Premier League this season, and sitting joint-top for overall goal contributions, Johnson has, even at his young age, remained a constant threat in a side which has seen significant upheaval.

And if that is not enough to ensure Everton’s defence are on high alert during this weekend’s game, Johnson has already scored against the Toffees this season, netting in the return fixture back in August as the two sides drew 1-1 at Goodison Park.

Everton - Dwight McNeil

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

There are few obvious candidates for a danger man in an Everton team which has struggled for the majority of the season, particularly in front of goal.

Winger Dwight McNeil may be a solid bet, though. McNeil has four total goal contributions in the Premier League this season, the joint-second most of any Everton player, and has of course been reunited with former manager Sean Dyche.

Under the stewardship of the man who oversaw his transition from academy prospect to key first-team regular at Burnley, perhaps there is the opportunity for McNeil to play a starring role in Everton’s fight for survival, starting on Sunday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Everton is being hosted at Forest’s City Ground.

What time is kick-off?

This match is the first of the two ‘Super Sunday’ games this weekend, with the action from the Midlands scheduled to get underway from 2 PM GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can catch the game on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning from 1 PM GMT.