Torquay United vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 44, 2023

Two have fallen, and two remain. The battle against relegation continues in the Vanarama National League, and two of the heavyweight contenders - Torquay United and York City - go head-to-head at Plainmoor this weekend.

While York fans have been anticipating their longest away trip of the season for quite some time, it seems they may now be dreading it, as defeat could mean slipping even closer to the bottom four, a place where the Minstermen have never ranked during the campaign so far.

They emerge off the back of a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Yorkshire rivals Halifax, which succeeded and put an end to a couple of impressive wins over playoff-chasing opposition.

Standing in their way of a victory this Saturday are in-form Torquay, who have picked up victories in all of their last four outings, and three points against the Minstermen couldn't be more crucial - it could potentially see them climb out of the dreaded drop zone for the first time since October.

Despite their excellent run of late, the Gulls can't get overly carried away with themselves and must concentrate on taking the lead against City, having not once picked up points from a losing position this season.

Team News

Torquay United

After an impressive four wins on the bounce, it would be no surprise to see Gary Johnson name an unchanged lineup yet again.

The gaffer should have a fully fit squad to choose from, with no major injury issues.

York City

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross is expected to be out for a further gameweek, as he continues to work back from a long-term concussion.

Right-back Ryan Fallowfield has also been absent recently with the same problem, however, could be in contention for a spot in the squad this Saturday.

Dan Pybus' expected return date was labelled this mid-week, so there is some anticipation he might make the bench at Torquay following a calf injury.

Top scorer Lenell John-Lewis' absence on Monday was a huge one, and manager Michael Morton is hoping he will have his skipper back for the weekend.

Likely Lineups

Torquay United

Halstead, Donnellan, Lawrence, Moxey, Stobbs, Hall, Dawson, Lapslie, Collins, Jarvis, Nouble

York City

Whitley, Duckworth, Whittle, Ellis, Crookes, Hurst, Hancox, McLaughlin, Dyson, Forde, John-Lewis

Key Players

Frank Nouble (Torquay United)

The addition of ex-West Ham and Chelsea striker Nouble to their ranks may just be the key to keeping the Gulls up, yet there is still a lot more hard work to be put in yet.

A Football League veteran, the 31-year-old has shown his experience in the little time he has had so far at Plainmoor, netting a brace to secure a huge three points over Maidenhead on bank holiday Monday, his efforts rewarded with deserved inclusion in Vanarama's Team of the Week.

He could even add to his tally against York, as he will wish to do to keep Torquay afloat in the fifth tier.

Nouble will be looking to build on his recent brace this weekend (Photo by Ben Pooley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mitch Hancox (York City)

A real fighter, Mitch Hancox is one man who never gives up, as seen by his ever-present passion for Michael Morton's Minstermen, whom he has scored three times for this term, accompanied by four assists.

You can always rely on the 29-year-old to do a stellar job, as he has done this year for City, and the trip to Torquay at the weekend might just be the perfect opportunity for him to pose his game on the opposition and help his side to a much-needed response following an embarrassing defeat.

Mitch Hancox's passion is simply unrivalled (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Torquay United have only beaten York City once in the last five meetings between the two clubs.

18/10/2022: York City 1-0 Torquay United - National League

17/12/2016: York City 0-0 Torquay United - National League

10/09/2016: Torquay United 2-0 York City - National League

25/03/2014: York City 1-0 Torquay United - League Two

05/10/2013: Torquay United 0-3 York City - League Two

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Torquay's Plainmoor ground.

Home to the Gulls since 1921, the venue has a total capacity of 6,500.

Plainmoor welcomes York City for its penultimate game of the season on Saturday (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST, along with the vast majority of National League fixtures on Saturday.

The only exception is Woking's trip to Notts County, where BT Sport will live broadcast the battle between 2nd and 3rd at 5:30pm BST.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for both home and away fans and although it is not an all-ticket, it is recommended to buy online and in advance, as prices will increase on the day.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV for just £9.50, but for international fans only.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio York and TUFC Radio while both clubs will provide match updates via their social media channels.